Paul O’Grady fans over the moon as he announces huge career news

Paul O’Grady has revealed yet more huge career news on Instagram.

The star, who only last week announced the release of a second children’s book, had another exciting update for fans yesterday.

The For the Love of Dogs and former Radio 2 presenter took to Instagram to tell his 710,000 followers that he will be joining the cast of Annie.

The hit musical will be embarking on a UK and Ireland tour from March 2023. Paul will reprise his role as Miss Hannigan, who he previously played back in 1998.

The star began his announcement to fans by joking: “This is what happens when you go for a drink after rehearsals with your producer.

“After being plied with whisky you’d agree to play a nun in the Sound of Music let alone Miss Hannigan.”

The ITV presenter was barely recognisable in the Annie poster he shared on Instagram to reveal the news, where he is pictured with glossy blonde locks and bold lipstick.

He is however no stranger to the theatre, having starred as the Child Catcher in a West-End Production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as well as various pantomimes over the years.

Paul told fans that he is “really looking forward” to once again starring in Annie and promised that it will be “a great show”.

While other commitments prevent him from visiting all locations on the nation-wide tour, he confirmed that he will be playing Miss Hannigan on six dates. He will perform in the shows in Newcastle, Edinburgh, Southampton, Liverpool, Dublin and Bristol.

This is perhaps not surprising considering the busy few months it has been for Paul. Following his recent departure from Radio 2, the much-loved presenter has revealed that he is not only working on a second series of the NTA nominated series For the Love of Dogs but also a second instalment in his children’s book series.

Paul also teased fans on Instagram with the news that filming for the news series of For the Love of Dogs will commence today in Battersea.

Safe to say, Paul’s ever-devoted fans were over the moon for him on this career news. Many were straight away prompted to buy tickets.

“Just booked tickets for the Liverpool Empire Paul can’t bloody wait,” one excited follower wrote, adding a heart emoji.

A second commented: “Can’t wait to see you in Newcastle, my birthday treat. Beyond excited.”

Others were sad that Paul was not performing in their own home towns.

“Wish you was doing North Wales” said one commenter.

“If only more local to Kent,” another commiserated.

Several fans reminisced about Paul’s previous success in Annie.

“Omg I saw you back in 1998 u were great then so definitely be booking this up.” gushed one loyal fan.

Another agreed: “You were a brilliant Miss Hannigan in 1998, this will be a treat.”

