Paul O’Grady announces big news as he reveals why he held back from sharing with fans

Paul O’Grady has revealed some exciting news about a new book – and confessed there was a reason he held off sharing.

The star shared the uplifting news with his 709,000 followers on Instagram this week.

The TV favourite revealed he is releasing the second of his children’s book series Eddie Albert and the Amazing Animal Gang.

The first in the series, called The Amsterdam Adventure, was released last year.

He wrote to his fans: “I’m afraid I’m on the plug.

“I’ve written another Eddie Albert book for my sins, it came out a fortnight ago but it didn’t seem appropriate at such a time to be plugging books so I’m doing it now.

“The last one was set in Kent but the setting is closer to home this time as I’ve set it on The Romney Marshes.

“There’s lots of new characters including a French lop-eared rabbit who thinks he’s a star as he once appeared in a toilet roll commercial.”

Additionally. the former Lily Savage star wrote: “I’m at the Wintergardens in Blackpool on Sunday afternoon the 9th October.

“I’ll be talking about the joys of writing kids books no wonder Enid Blyton was such a nark) and just about everything else.”

Why Paul delayed his announcement

Paul had felt it was the wrong time to announce his news after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The country was plunged into a period of mourning after the announcement of her death on September 8.

He previously shared a story of meeting her at the Royal Variety Performance in 2001.

The broadcaster said: “I’m being presented to Her Majesty by our producer Jeff Thacker.

“Cilla Black, Barbara Windsor and I had performed You Gotta Have a Gimmick from Gypsy.”

Paul O’Grady earlier this year at the Chelsea Flower Show (Credit: Cover Images) He continued: “I remember her asking me where I practised playing my bugle and if my neighbours objected.

“I told her I went down the field and whilst the neighbours didn’t seem to mind a couple of sheep died of fright. R.I.P Ma’am.”

Paul O’Grady’s book

Followers offered their congratulations to animal-lover Paul.

One wrote: “Really liked the first book, read with my son Eddie. Looking forward to this one.”

A second commented: “I pre-ordered mine.

“Amazon delivered mine to my niece on 15th September…she loved the first one and I didn’t tell her about this one.

“She was beside herself when she arrived home from school to the package, she loves it.

“I’m sure you don’t need it, but Good Luck,” adding a heart emoji.

And another added: “Congratulations , I will be buying a copy . I hope it does very well,” with lots of pink heart emojis.

Paul uses his unique sense humour to bring the characters to life in the books.

The story centres around 10-year-old Eddie Albert, whose secret is that he can talk to animals.

