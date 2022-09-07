Paul O’Grady has shared some ‘special’ news about For the Love of Dogs as he called on his viewers for some support.

It was recently revealed that Paul‘s ITV show is in the running for a gong at the National Television Awards.

And yesterday evening (Tuesday September 6), Paul shared a special message with fans of For the Love of Dogs.

Paul O’Grady cuddles up with a little furry pal on For the Love of Dogs (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady news

To celebrate For the Love of Dogs’ nomination in the Best Factual Entertainment category, Paul rallied his viewers on Twitter.

The short video address was shared by the official Battersea Dogs & Cats Home’s account on the social media platform.

In the clip Paul offered his appreciation to his devoted viewers for getting the show to this stage of NTAs consideration.

And he also asked supporters for one last push to get the series over the finishing line.

The other shows up against For the Love of Dogs are Gogglebox, The Great British Bake Off and Clarkson’s Farm.

Have you voted For the Love of Dogs yet? (Credit: ITV)

For the Love of Dogs on ITV

Speaking to the camera in front of a waterway, the former Lily Savage star joked fans could lend a hand if they have nothing better to do.

Paul said: “Thank you very much for watching the series every week and for getting us on the short list.

“And now we’ve actually been nominated for a National Television Award.

We’ve actually been nominated for a National Television Award.

“So if you’ve got a bit of time on your hands, you know, put the tick in the box.”

Paul then signed off with a cheeky wink and another “thank you”.

Furthermore, fans can vote for Paul and For the Love of Dogs here.

To celebrate @RealPOGDOGS‘ @OfficialNTAs nomination, we have a very special message from Paul himself! Make sure to cast your vote here! 💙🐶 https://t.co/VdjyMa7yGi pic.twitter.com/jsf2S4oEvX — Battersea (@Battersea_) September 6, 2022

Paul O’Grady dog update

In another update relevant to Paul’s association with the pets home, he recently shared a heart-melting pet snap on Instagram.

Earlier this week the comic uploaded a shot of little Nancy, who he adopted from Battersea two years ago.

He captioned the pic of the wide-eyed little Jack Russell: “Sometimes Nancy manages to look like a cartoon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

How many dogs does Paul O’Grady have?

Paul apparently has five rescue dogs – along with pigs, alpacas, chickens, sheep and goats – at his home in Kent.

Among the most recent of his rescue pets to come and live with him is Sausage, a wire-haired dachshund.

Furthermore, his three other pooches are called Arfur, Conchita and Eddie.

Additionally, Paul joked he broke a clause in his contract which prevents him from fostering any more dogs when scenes with Sausage aired earlier this year.

Read more: Paul O’Grady greeted by ‘gorgeous’ news as he returns home from holiday

And he later wrote about her on Insta: “She’s called Sausage which isn’t very original but it doesn’t matter as she can’t understand a word of English except for ‘biscuit’.

“She gets on with all the others except for Conchita who simply ignores her but Nancy loves her and together they’re a right pair of hooligans.

“So far Sausage has eaten her way through a couple of dog beds, an armchair, endless pairs of socks and shoes and the stair carpet.

“But she’s the friendliest dog on the planet so what’s a pair of shoes between friends?”

