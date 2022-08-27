Paul O'Grady smiling at event
Paul O’Grady greeted by ‘gorgeous’ news as he returns home from holiday

Paul O’Grady has shared some sweet news on Instagram today as he returned home from his holiday in Sweden.

The For the Love of Dogs presenter has been enjoying a few weeks travelling around Europe.

However he’s now back home and he told fans he was “greeted” by a “little fella”.

Paul O’Grady on Instagram

He shared a photo of a baby alpaca suggesting he has a new addition to the farm!

Paul said: “Got home from Sweden to be greeted by this little fella.

“His Ma is Laverne and he saw the light of day on Friday.

“I’m going to call him StudMuffin as hopefully that’s what he’ll grow up to be.”

Paul O'Grady speaking on This Morning
Paul was greeted by a baby alpaca as he returned home (Credit: ITV)

Paul then posted a snap of his two other baby alpacas, Flo and Sunny.

He wrote: “Here’s the other two, Flo and Sunny getting bigger every day.

“I just wish that it would rain as the grass is very sparse so I’m using up a lot of hay supplemented by their normal feed and endless carrots.

“The people in the farm shop must think I’ve got Bugs Bunny as a lodger.”

Paul’s followers were delighted by the news.

Paul O'Grady smiling with his arms folded at Chelsea Flower Show
Paul is an animal lover (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

One gushed: “Ohhh he’s gorgeous.”

Meanwhile, another commented: “Melts your heart, gorgeous.”

In addition, a third wrote: “He’s absolutely adorable. Congratulations Laverne!”

Got home from Sweden to be greeted by this little fella.

“Absolutely beautiful,” a fourth said. “What a lovely welcome home surprise.”

Earlier this month, Paul revealed that one of his alpacas had given birth.

Paul O’Grady’s alpacas

Alongside a photo of himself smiling with the baby alpaca, Paul said: “One of my alpacas gave birth this morning.

“Here she is 10 minutes after she popped out. No name yet Any suggestions? She’s got my legs.”

Shortly after, Paul announced that he had decided to call her Flo.

He gushed: “I’ve decided on Flo after the little girl in my kid’s book. She’s a beauty.”

