Former BBC Radio 2 star Paul O’Grady stunned fans with his appearance while posting about his holiday in Copenhagen yesterday.

The star was feeling sentimental as he went to visit where he used to work on the docks 40 years ago.

He shared a post of the brightly painted docks on his Instagram.

But fans couldn’t help but get distracted by his “amazing” appearance!

Paul O’Grady enjoys holiday to Copenhagen

Paul took to Instagram to share a post of his sentimental holiday in Copenhagen.

While on holiday, Paul visited the docks he used to work in that have now been turned into a popular tourist destination.

He shared that he used to work at a pub near the docks 40 years ago and now the dock is filled with “little bars and restaurants”.

Paul wrote: “Down the docks in Copenhagen or at least they were 40 years ago when I was working here (in a pub, not down the docks).

“Now it’s very ChiChi with little bars and restaurants and brightly painted buildings. Still, it looks lovely and the cafes are great. #Copenhagen.”

But his fans couldn’t stop talking about Paul’s “dashing” appearance!

Many of Paul’s followers flooded the comments to compliment the star for “looking really well”.

One fan wrote: “You’re looking really well.”

Another said: “You look amazing.”

Someone else commented: “Look at you very dashing.”

A fourth added: “Looking good Mr O’Grady.”

This came shortly after Paul recently welcomed a baby alpaca to his farm in Aldington.

The comedian shared an adorable post of the newcomer, which was taken just ten minutes after she was born.

In the picture, Paul is beaming while cuddling up the baby alpaca.

He captioned the post: “One of my alpacas gave birth this morning. Here she is 10 minutes after she popped out. No name yet. Any suggestions? She’s got my legs.”

The For the Love of Dogs presenter eventually decided on the name Flo after the little girl in his children’s book Eddie Albert And The Amazing Animal Gang.

