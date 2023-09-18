‘Disrespectful’ Paul Hollywood to tie the knot with girlfriend at same hotel where he wed ex-wife? ‘Red flag!’

Fans have branded Bake Off host Paul Hollywood “disrespectful” and “tasteless” amid claims he’s planning to marry his new girlfriend this week – at the same hotel where he once wed his ex wife.

Paul, 57, is in a relationship with girlfriend Melissa Spalding, 37. The pair have been dating for three years.

He is said to have popped the question in 2022. However, the pair’s apparent wedding plans have left fans with a sour taste in their mouths.

Paul is courting controversy with his unimaginative wedding plans (Credit: YouTube)

Paul Hollywood and second wife Melissa prepare for exotic Cyprus wedding

Pictures obtained by The Sun this week saw the couple relaxing on a beach near the five-star Anassa Hotel in Cyprus. Paul met and married his ex-wife, Alexandra, at the hotel.

Sources alleged to the newspaper that Paul and Melissa are expecting 75 guests – including fellow Bake Off host Prue Leith. However, Paul and Melissa’s wedding plans have proved controversial.

“People privately think it’s odd he’s marrying here because he has so many memories of his first wife connected to the hotel,” a source speculated to The Sun.

“He gets treated like royalty by the owners, but what must Melissa think? She’s following in the same footsteps where he had another woman on his arm.”

Their source continued: “He publicly talks of how precious the memories are for him at the Anassa. But they all involve other women.”

Alex was previously married to Paul Hollywood but they finalised their divorce in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

‘Tasteless’ wedding plans slammed

Commenting under the Daily Mail‘s article on the news, a number of readers began to slam Paul for his tastelessness.

“Getting married in the same venue as the first one? Lacks respect for his first wife (the mother of his kids) and the newbie,” wrote one commenter.

“The Anassa is a beautiful hotel complex, but a touch insensitive to marry there again. There are many other nice places on Cyprus that he could have chosen!” said another.

“That’s a little tasteless and not to mention maybe just a bit of a red flag the new wife should be picking up on?” another added. “Must be a rolling discount. Sure that made his new bride feel special!!!” said another.

Paul’s wedding plans have set the cat amongst the pigeons (Credit: YouTube)

“Rather crass isn’t it? Getting married at the same place where you wed your first wife? They’ve put a lot of thought into planning that then!” a third wrote. “Is it just me, or does this seem a bit distasteful?” another said.

Paul and his ex-wife, Alexandra, split in 2017, after 19 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in 2019, amidst rumours of his infidelity.

ED! has contacted Paul Hollywood’s reps for comment.

