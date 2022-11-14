Paul Hollywood ‘engaged to pub landlady girlfriend after proposing months ago’

Paul Hollywood and his girlfriend Melissa Spalding are reportedly engaged after he proposed “months ago”.

The Great British Bake Off judge, 56, has been dating pub landlady Melissa, 38, since 2019.

The pair’s romance came after Paul‘s split from his ex Summer Monteys-Fullam.

Paul Hollywood and his girlfriend Melissa Spalding are reportedly engaged after he proposed "months ago"

Paul Hollywood engaged to girlfriend?

Now, reports claim that Paul and Melissa are set to get married after he got down on one knee months ago.

A source has told The Sun: “Paul proposed some months ago, but they have been keeping it very quiet since then.

“It’s only in the past month that she has begun wearing her engagement ring out in public, and sharing their news with friends.

“There are no wedding plans in place yet.”

Paul apparently proposed to Melissa over Easter. However, they haven’t yet commented on the reports.

Paul Hollywood reportedly proposed months ago

ED! has contacted a rep for Paul for comment.

Who is Paul Hollywood’s ex-wife?

Paul was previously married to Alexandra Hollywood. They split in 2017 amid accusations of Paul having “extra marital affairs”.

They finalised their divorce in 2019. The pair share son Josh.

Speaking to Prima Magazine in 2019 about her split from Paul, Alexandra said: “No one should underestimate how separation and divorce can hit you.

“I compare it to a moment where you’re driving along the motorway and then the next moment, something beyond your control happens and you’re driving in a completely different direction.

Alex was previously married to Paul Hollywood but they finalised their divorce in 2019

“You have to give yourself time to get your head round it.”

When did Paul and Melissa start dating?

According to reports, Paul and Melissa began dating in late 2019 with sources previously describing the pair as “madly in love”.

It’s only in the past month that she has begun wearing her engagement ring out in public, and sharing their news with friends.

Last year it was claimed that the pair had moved in together. An insider told the Mail Online: “Paul and Melissa spent a lot of time together in lockdown.

“They bubbled up together and [she] stayed at his house.

“Now she is there for good. They are delightfully happy, though it must be a bit strange given it was bought for Summer.”

Paul is known for his TV work on the Great British Bake Off and his own programme, Paul Hollywood Eats Mexico on Channel 4.

He also has some cooking books, with his latest Bake released over the summer.

On Instagram, fans complimented Paul’s latest book as one wrote: “Love this book. I’ve baked several breads already, and they were delicious.”

Another said: “Great book – everything I make from this book works perfectly.”

