Chef Paul Hollywood – on screen with his Eats Mexico series tonight (July 17) – once made a shock confession about how he maintains his silver fox appearance.

And it might come as a bit of a surprise to some.

The Great British Bake Off judge is known for his signature light grey hair.

And while it might appear to be a sign of ageing gracefully, he does have a little help.

Paul Hollywood’s hair confession

The silver fox has admitted he actually bleaches his hair to keep it the perfect shade of silver.

The 56-year-old chef describes his hair as just “salt” and “no pepper”.

But it’s only like that because he goes to the hairdresser to have it coloured.

He revealed to the Fuelling Around podcast back in May: “I go to the hairdressers because they’ve got to basically whiten the rest of my hair.

Ultimately I’ve got God’s highlights.

“Years ago, I was very pepper. Then I was salt and pepper. And now I’m just salt.”

He said he likes that fact he doesn’t have it coloured his natural brown.

Paul said: “So many people out there, they colour their hair on telly.

“I’d love to name them but I’d never do that to people.

"But people know. People in the know, they know. Ultimately I've got God's highlights.

“But people know. People in the know, they know. Ultimately I’ve got God’s highlights.

“My hair was dark, dark, dark brown, not black, but I started going grey when I was 16.

“I’ve been lucky because my grandad was bald, but my dad is still around and has a full head of hair.”

Paul Hollywood Eats Mexico is back tonight

Paul told how he’d recently returned from Mexico, where he’s been filming his latest show.

In episode one he visits Mexico City where he has the best taco he’s ever had and attempted to eat a tarantula.

Episode two will see him visit a quinceanera party, eat fresh cactus and insects, and visit one of the country’s best restaurants.

Tune into Channel 4, Sunday at 9pm to watch.

