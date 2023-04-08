Paul Cattermole: S Club 7 bandmates ‘concerned about his return to fame’ before tragic death

It has been revealed that the S Club 7 bandmates of Paul Cattermole had expressed concerns about his return to the limelight.

The 46-year-old was tragically found dead at his home in Dorset on Thursday.

His sudden death comes just weeks after S Club 7 announced they were reuniting for a comeback tour.

Paul Cattermole death: S Club bandmates concerned

The group were excited about getting back on the road once more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Cattermole (@paul_cattermole)

However, some of the band were worried for singer Paul’s return to fame, as he appeared to be “very quiet”.

Insiders close to S Club said the group were getting fit and preparing for rehearsals – but Paul had been more subdued compared to the others.

This has come out of nowhere

The news of Paul’s death left the band ‘stunned.’

An inside told The Mail: “Hannah [Spearritt] couldn’t even speak of the news – her boyfriend has been having the conversations that need to be had. She is inconsolable. This has come out of nowhere and she is simply numb.”

Will S Club still tour after Paul’s death?

It is yet to be officially confirmed whether the band will continue with their 11 planned concerts scheduled later this year.

However, sources have indicated the remaining six members of the band are keen to press on.

The bad were preparing to tour later this year (Credit: Splash News)

“A dark cloud has fallen over the reunion,” an insider said. “It was supposed to be such a happy event but what wonderful way it would be to remember Paul.”

Paul’s death was announced on Friday afternoon.

A statement from the family read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

Paul’s tragic death was announced on Friday (Credit: Channel 4)

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

“Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

Read more: Tragic S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole in good spirits in final Instagram post

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.