S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46, his family have confirmed in a statement.

The news is said to have devastated his bandmates, who were only recently planning a reunion.

Paul’s cause of death has not been confirmed, but police have said that there are “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding his passing.

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46

Announcing the news, a statement read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon. While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.”

The statement ended with a plea for privacy for his family and bandmate. “Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

‘Horror and disbelief’

A source added to The Sun that his bandmates, including ex-girlfriend Hannah Spearitt, “broke down” when they were given the news.

The source said: “Everyone is in pieces. Hannah and the rest of the gang broke down when told what happened. No one can believe it. There is a real sense of horror and disbelief.”

Tributes pour in

Devastated fans have flooded social media with tributes to Paul.

One said: “Oh no, not Paul. One of my all-time favourites.” “Can’t believe Paul from S Club 7 has died. So sad,” said another. “Very sad news,” said another.

