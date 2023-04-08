Tragic S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole in good spirits in final Instagram post

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole appeared in good spirits in his last post before his tragic death.

The singer died at the age of 46 this week. It came as a shock to fans, who had been excited to see him on S Club 7’s reunion tour later this year.

Back in March, Paul shared his latest post on Instagram which saw him appear in a Red Nose Day skit about searching for the UK’s next Eurovision entry.

S Club 7 were due to reunite later this year (Credit: Splashnews)

S Club 7: Paul Cattermole’s final post

Paul posted a short clip of the skit that saw him and other stars come together to compete for a place in the song contest.

He appeared in the charity video with Graham Norton, Sam Ryder, Miranda Hart and Dermot O’Leary. Paul shared the funny clip on his own Instagram page and tagged Eurovision and Red Nose Day. The singer was tragically found dead earlier this week at his home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Cattermole (@paul_cattermole)

A statement from S Club 7 confirmed the news of his passing shortly after.

The band said: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

Paul tragically passed away this week (Credit: Splashnews)

According to those close to the band, Paul’s ex-girlfriend Hannah Spearitt “broke down” when they were given the news.

A source told The Sun: “Everyone is in pieces. Hannah and the rest of the gang broke down when told what happened. No one can believe it. There is a real sense of horror and disbelief.”

Read more: Julia Wandelt’s mother ‘mortified’ over daughter’s claims to be Madeleine McCann

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.