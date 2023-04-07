S Club 7 back in their heyday
News

S Club 7 break their silence with statement on death of Paul Cattermole: ‘Truly devastated’

Paul died at his home yesterday

By Nancy Brown

S Club 7 have broken their silence following the death of Paul Cattermole.

Paul’s “unexpected” death was announced earlier today (April 7), with tributes for the 46-year-old singer pouring in.

His bandmates – Jo O’Meara, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh and Hannah Spearritt – have now shared a statement. In it, the remaining six members of the band, who were planning a reunion tour, have expressed their “devastation” over his passing.

Paul Cattermole on Loose Women
The death of S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole was announced earlier today (Credit: YouTube)

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dead aged 46

Paul’s death was confirmed in a statement issued by his family. It read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon. While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.”

There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

The statement ended with a plea for privacy for his family and bandmate. “Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by S Club 7 (@sclub7)

‘Truly devastated’

His bandmates have now issued a statement on social media, posing a black-and-white picture of Paul to Instagram and Twitter.

The caption read: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.”

The statement concluded: “He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

Read more: Julia Wandelt’s mother ‘mortified’ over daughter’s claims to be Madeleine McCann

YouTube video player

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your condolences.

Related Topics

Deaths S Club 7

Trending Articles

Tylan Grant on the red carpet smiling
Hollyoaks star Tylan Grant undergoes transition surgery as he shares heartfelt plea
Bobby Brazier attends Somerset House in 2021
EastEnders critic apologises to Bobby Brazier after going ‘too far’
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry
Shock claims surrounding Princess Kate ‘mourning’ relationship with Prince Harry
Dermot and Alison on screen on This Morning
This Morning host Dermot O’Leary embarrassed as he pleads with Alison Hammond to ‘shut up’
Dermot O'Leary looking confused / Eve Speakman looking intense on This Morning today
This Morning viewers stunned by caller’s ‘bizarre’ confession on air today
Alex Jones and Steve Jones
The One Show host Alex Jones dumped TV ex Steve Jones over horrific Angelina Jolie betrayal