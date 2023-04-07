S Club 7 have broken their silence following the death of Paul Cattermole.

Paul’s “unexpected” death was announced earlier today (April 7), with tributes for the 46-year-old singer pouring in.

His bandmates – Jo O’Meara, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh and Hannah Spearritt – have now shared a statement. In it, the remaining six members of the band, who were planning a reunion tour, have expressed their “devastation” over his passing.

The death of S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole was announced earlier today (Credit: YouTube)

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dead aged 46

Paul’s death was confirmed in a statement issued by his family. It read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon. While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.”

There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

The statement ended with a plea for privacy for his family and bandmate. “Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

‘Truly devastated’

His bandmates have now issued a statement on social media, posing a black-and-white picture of Paul to Instagram and Twitter.

The caption read: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.”

The statement concluded: “He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

