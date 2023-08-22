I’m A Celebrity star Owen Warner has addressed claims he’s split from his girlfriend Jemma Donovan just months after going public.

Owen, who plays Romeo Nightingale in Hollyoaks, broke his silence on the rumours in a funny video on his Instagram alongside Jemma. In April it was reported that Hollyoaks co-stars Owen and Jemma – the daughter of Jason Donovan – were dating.

This week reports claimed that Owen, 24, and Jemma had decided to go their separate ways – something they’ve now denied.

Owen Warner and Jemma Donovan

On Monday, The Sun reported that Owen and Jemma had split. A source had apparently told the publication: “They had great fun together, but long term they decided it’s better to just be friends. They are both super professional so it won’t change anything at work.”

However, in a video shared to Instagram on Monday night, Owen poked fun at the claims. He sarcastically said in a video: “I just wanted to come on here and address that me and Jemma have broken up. She’s devastated, she’s heartbroken.

“She can’t console herself, can you,” as he panned the camera to Jemma.

Jemma, pulling a sad face, said: “He broke up with me too.”

Turning serious, Jemma, 23, said: “We’re better than ever.”

It comes after Owen opened up about his romance with Jemma, who plays Rayne Royce in Hollyoaks, and told The Sun: “Jemma kept messaging me and messaging and asking me to go on dates and then I just gave in. Ahhh seriously though it took me a while to pluck up the courage to ask her out.

“I’ve just been on holiday with her family they are all amazing.”

Earlier this year, it was claimed that Owen got the seal of approval from Jemma’s famous dad Jason.

A source said: “Owen seems to have gotten the Donovan family seal of approval after they started following him on Instagram ahead of the trip.”

