Owen Warner and Jemma Donovan are reportedly dating after the I’m A Celebrity star got the “seal of approval” from her famous dad.

Rumours of the pair dating were sparked when Owen was spotted joining Jemma and her family on holiday.

Owen Warner and Jemma Donovan dating?

Owen and Jemma have sparked rumours that they’re dating after being spotted on holiday together.

The 23-year-old actor has dated a string of stars in the past, including Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry and Love Island star Lana Jenkins.

However, it seems as though he is now dating his Hollyoaks co-star, Jemma. Jemma also just so happens to be the daughter of Neighbours legend, Jason Donovan.

Are the Hollyoaks co-stars dating?

Now it has been claimed that Owen has joined Jemma on a family holiday. Jemma and family are reportedly enjoying the sun in Italy at the moment.

Owen has joined Jemma, her mum Angie, her brother Zac, and her sister Molly on their Easter getaway abroad. A source spoke to The Sun about Owen joining Jemma on holiday.

“Owen seems to have gotten the Donovan family seal of approval after they started following him on Instagram ahead of the trip,” they said. A number of cosy-looking snaps of Owen and Jemma in Italy have been shared to Jemma’s Instagram story recently.

ED! has contacted Owen and Jemma’s reps for comment.

Owen Warner and Jemma Donovan hint at romance?

However, Owen and Jemma hinted at their romance earlier this month with a cheeky Instagram post. The post, which was uploaded on April 1, shows Owen with his arms wrapped around Jemma. The pair can be seen grinning for the camera.

“April fools,” the Hollyoaks captioned the post.

“That’s rude,” Jemma then commented.

“I knew it! So happy for you! I bet Hollyoaks knew what they were doing when they put your characters together on the show… two single good looking actors, both the same age, getting it on… I mean you were bound to fall for each other in real life! Congrats,” one follower then commented.

Additionally, another then said: “Even if this is jokes you two look stunning together.”

“Hoping that the April Fools is that they are together and the joke is that they aren’t,” a third then wrote.

