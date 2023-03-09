I’m A Celebrity favourite Owen Warner reveals he’s undergone treatment to prevent ‘thinning hair’

I’m A Celebrity star Owen Warner has revealed he’s set to undergo a treatment to stop his hair thinning.

The 2022 jungle finalist, 23, won over the nation thanks to his antics Down Under.

Now, months on from his jungle stint, Owen is getting ready for a treatment on his hair.

Owen has undergone a hair treatment (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Owen Warner on hair treatment

The star visited the British Hair Clinic in Manchester on Thursday to undergo the treatment.

He underwent a platelet rich plasma treatment and used medication, Finasteride, to prevent his hair thinning.

I’m conscious about my hair just as I am about my general health.

According to the MailOnline, Owen said he “doesn’t want to go down the route of Hollywood celebrities like Vin Diesel or Dwayne The Rock Johnson, who are completely bald”.

Owen was in the I’m A Celebrity 2022 final (Credit: ITV)

The Hollyoaks actor added: “I’m conscious about my hair just as I am about my general health, better to be healthy and have a good head of hair than to be unhealthy and bald, especially if health and hair can be maintained.

“I need to keep the hair thinning on hold. I’m young and as an actor who plays certain roles so I need to maintain a youthful appearance.”

In a video shared to the clinic’s Instagram page, Owen speaks about the treatment.

He says: “A hair transplant is a big process to go through and I thought why not prevent it for as long as I can.

“Make my head healthy. Thick hair on top of my head. Just prevention really.”

Owen, who finished as runner-up on I’m A Celebrity, added: “Obviously I’m on screen quite a lot. It’s good to have a good head of hair!”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Owen Warner shows off body transformation

Meanwhile, the clinic said in the post: “He will undergo a course of PRP treatment to strengthen existing hair.”

What do you think? Let us know over on our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix.