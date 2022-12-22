I’m A Celebrity star Owen Warner shows off body transformation

I’m A Celebrity runner-up Owen Warner has shown off a body transformation, much to delight of fans.

The Hollyoaks actor sent Twitter into meltdown when he shared the topless picture of himself.

How did fans react to the Owen Warner body transformation picture?

Owen wrote: “Shifting the posy jungle timber.”

He was wearing black, low slung jogging bottoms and some sheepskin slippers.

Owen added to the bottom of the picture the words: “Ft (featuring) the comfiest slippers about.”

Most fans weren’t admiring his footwear though!

Owen came second in I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

One wrote: “Looking good Owen. Happy Christmas and thank you for giving us something to smile about in the jungle.”

A second said: “Gorge.”

Meanwhile, another agreed: “Wow, you’re so amazing.”

Others pretended they had only noticed the slippers.

One follower wrote: “Those are some sexy slippers Owen.”

A second wrote: “Very nice… slippers!”

And a third really was admiring the footwear, penning: “I have those same slipper in peach. You looked great in the jungle and you look great now.

“Keep it up Owen you’re doing amazing.”

So how does Owen do to stay so fit?

During his time in the jungle for the I’m A Celebrity, Owen revealed how he stayed in shape during a discussion with his campmates.

Comedian Seann Walsh bluntly asked Owen about his training regime.

Seann asked: “What do I have to do to look like you?”

Owen asked him: “Do you train? Train like six times a week?” and went on to explain how his love of working out with strangers is one of his keys to keep in shape.

Owen on I’m A Celebrity

He said: “If someone asks me how long I’ve got left, I say, ‘Jump on. ‘Jump on with me’.”

Seann said he couldn’t think of anything worse than working out with complete strangers.

Owen, who plays Romeo Nightingale in Hollyoaks, said: “Yeah, working out with strangers is the best.

“The amount of mates I’ve made in the gym just from jumping on… have a five to ten minute chat and next thing you know I’m best mates with the geezer.”

He said: “Seann, how would you feel, say you’re in a gym doing a little workout and you’re doing an exercise but you’re doing it wrong and I came up and was like, ‘Here’s how you do that properly’ would you be like, ‘Do one you (expletive)?'”

Owen came second in I’m A Celebrity, while football Euros champion Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

In third place was Matt Hancock, following his controversial appearance in the jungle.

