I’m A Celebrity star Owen Warner reveals the real reason he did the show

On This Morning today, Owen Warner has revealed the real reason he did I’m A Celebrity, leaving hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary stunned.

The Hollyoaks actor appeared on Tuesday’s show (December 13) to discuss his stint in the jungle.

Owen, who finished runner-up after Jill Scott won the 2022 series, admitted there was one thing that made him want to do the jungle.

I’m A Celeb’s Owen Warner admitted he did the jungle to meet Ant and Dec (Credit: ITV)

Owen Warner on This Morning today

When asked about landing the gig, Owen told Alison and Dermot: “First of all it came through to my agent, they just asked my availability.

“I always said I don’t know about reality TV because I say some stupid things.”

I went in there… I went in there to meet Ant and Dec really!

He continued: “I sent the email into my family group chat and my mum and dad were just buzzing, they were like ‘go for it!’

“My mate was like ‘yeah you’ve got to do it.’ And I just thought the experience is something you can’t recreate.”

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond interviewed Owen on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Owen then admitted: “I went in there… I went in there to meet Ant and Dec really!”

Dermot and Alison burst into laughter.

Owen continued: “As a kid I’ve watched the show and I loved it and I just thought ticking that off the bucket list, doing a trial, I thought perfect.

“I thought I would have been one of the first out because no one really knows who I am.”

Owen Warner opened up about his jungle journey on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Owen Warner on I’m A Celebrity

Alison said: “It’s not about that, it’s about your personality and it really shone through.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Owen spoke about the hunger he experienced whilst in camp.

He said: “I was just prepping myself for the snakes, the critters. I didn’t think about the food at all.

“Nothing we can say could prepare you for how hungry you get. I was doing a lot of meditation in there and by the end I had stopped meditating because I’d meditate and I would just be thinking about food.

“Every thought would go to food. Every conversation would go to food. It’s just food.”

Viewers loved seeing Owen on the show and gushed over him on Twitter.

One person wrote: “Yaaaasssss an Owen Warner interview I can watch without someone ruining the interview.”

Another said: “Owen is so humble. A refreshing change from the usual celebs up themselves.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

