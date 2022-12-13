Owen Warner in I'm A Celebrity and on This Morning today
TV

I’m A Celebrity star Owen Warner reveals the real reason he did the show

Owen finished in second place on this year's series

By Rebecca Carter

On This Morning today, Owen Warner has revealed the real reason he did I’m A Celebrity, leaving hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary stunned.

The Hollyoaks actor appeared on Tuesday’s show (December 13) to discuss his stint in the jungle.

Owen, who finished runner-up after Jill Scott won the 2022 series, admitted there was one thing that made him want to do the jungle.

Owen Warner smiling during This Morning today
I’m A Celeb’s Owen Warner admitted he did the jungle to meet Ant and Dec (Credit: ITV)

Owen Warner on This Morning today

When asked about landing the gig, Owen told Alison and Dermot: “First of all it came through to my agent, they just asked my availability.

“I always said I don’t know about reality TV because I say some stupid things.”

I went in there… I went in there to meet Ant and Dec really!

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

He continued: “I sent the email into my family group chat and my mum and dad were just buzzing, they were like ‘go for it!’

“My mate was like ‘yeah you’ve got to do it.’ And I just thought the experience is something you can’t recreate.”

Dermot and Alison interviewing guest on This Morning today
Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond interviewed Owen on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Owen then admitted: “I went in there… I went in there to meet Ant and Dec really!”

Dermot and Alison burst into laughter.

Owen continued: “As a kid I’ve watched the show and I loved it and I just thought ticking that off the bucket list, doing a trial, I thought perfect.

“I thought I would have been one of the first out because no one really knows who I am.”

Dermot and Alison chatting with Owen Warner on This Morning today
Owen Warner opened up about his jungle journey on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Owen Warner on I’m A Celebrity

Alison said: “It’s not about that, it’s about your personality and it really shone through.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Owen spoke about the hunger he experienced whilst in camp.

He said: “I was just prepping myself for the snakes, the critters. I didn’t think about the food at all.

“Nothing we can say could prepare you for how hungry you get. I was doing a lot of meditation in there and by the end I had stopped meditating because I’d meditate and I would just be thinking about food.

YouTube video player

“Every thought would go to food. Every conversation would go to food. It’s just food.”

Viewers loved seeing Owen on the show and gushed over him on Twitter.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Owen Warner shocked as he discovers weight gain

One person wrote: “Yaaaasssss an Owen Warner interview I can watch without someone ruining the interview.”

Another said: “Owen is so humble. A refreshing change from the usual celebs up themselves.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX. 

Did you enjoy watching Owen Warner on I’m A Celebrity? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

I'm A Celebrity... Owen Warner This Morning

Trending Articles

Coronation Street's Summer looks shocked with Esther in a bubble comp
Coronation Street fans disgusted with Summer Spellman following baby reveal
The Strictly final stars in an ED composite image
Strictly final: Bookies announce favourite to win Glitterball this weekend
Joni smiling, Ben Shephard on game show Tipping Point
Tipping Point contestant under fire for behaviour during final
Dennis Stringer in Coronation Street in a press shot and dying in hospital
What happened to Dennis Stringer in Coronation Street? Who played him?
Ian looking upset, a question mark and a female silhouette in EastEnders
EastEnders: Ian Beale’s ‘mystery woman’ figured out by fans
Gina Coladangelo smiles, Matt Hancock speaks after I'm A Celebrity exit
Matt Hancock dealt new blow over affair drama following I’m A Celebrity stint