I’m A Celebrity star Owen Warner shocked as he discovers weight gain

I’m A Celebrity star Owen Warner has been left shocked after discovering he’s gained weight.

The Hollyoaks actor finished in second place in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, behind winner Jill Scott.

During the show, Owen was known as the hungriest campmate due to their food limitations.

Owen revealed his weight gain to fans (Credit: ITV)

Owen Warner reveals weight gain after I’m A Celebrity

However, since leaving the jungle, Owen revealed that he has been enjoying to his heart’s content.

Taking to his Instagram story, the 23-year-old said: “Right so when I left the jungle, I think I left at like 78 and a half kg. Now we’re back for just over a week, I bought myself some scales.”

Stepping on the weighing scale, he then laughed: “Oh my days! How have I put on 7kg already? I need to slow down. I’ve been eating way too much.”

Owen was a fan favourite during his time on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Owen’s I’m A Celebrity exit

Owen said in his I’m A Celeb exit interview: “I think when you’re at your lowest, when you were at a really low point in life, you really learn what you’re made of. And in there I was really struggling.

Oh my days! How have I put on 7kg already? I need to slow down.

“There’s a lot of big characters, and I’m only 23. I felt like I’m very much at the beginning of my journey, and people have had a crazy, crazy journey and done so much stuff and I was comparing myself.”

He added: “But I just thought ‘I can’t compare myself. I’ve got to live my own journey’. Realising that it’s really just helped me to mature to be comfortable in myself.”

Owen set to make millions?

Owen was a fan favourite on I’m A Celebrity so it’s no surprise that he’s reportedly received many brand deals.

A source told The Sun that the brand deals even include Boohoo and some are up to six figures.

They said: “The approaches have already started from big, household family brands.

“He takes such good care of his physical and mental health, has family values and a strong work ethic and that’s all a big plus to these sorts of companies. He’s a really safe bet for brands and he is a clothes horse for sure!

“But he’s likely to be really selective about what he does and he will take great care to consider who he is aligning with.”

Despite the opportunities, it’s been said that Owen signed a new 18-month contract for his role on Hollyoaks. He’s played Romeo Nightingale since 2018.

