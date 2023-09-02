Oti Mabuse’s pregnancy ‘nearly over’ as star drops hint about festive due date?

TV star Oti Mabuse dropped big news over the bank holiday weekend… she’s expecting her first baby with husband Marius Iepure!

The presenter and former Strictly star has been inundated with messages of congratulations ever since.

Here’s everything we know about the 33-year-old star’s happy news.

Oti and dancer hubby Marius are expecting their first child together (Credit: YouTube)

Oti Mabuse announces pregnancy

Dancer Oti first shared news of her pregnancy live on air. She’d just interviewed her husband on Oti Mabuse’s Breakfast Show on August 26.

And, as she wrapped the ITV show, Oti said: “Speaking of things that you didn’t know at home, we have a little something for all of you and we’ve been holding some good news.

“Are you ready? We’re having a baby!”

As the guests erupted into cheers, Oti signed off by saying: “Thank you so much for watching, we will see you next week.”

Oti then shared her happy news in an adorable post on Instagram.

She said: “Our “yes” year is getting better and better and so is our little family. We feel finally ready and excited to share our wonderful news.

“This is new for us scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges but the best news we could have ever asked for.

“We love our little bundle of joy so much already… and can’t wait to see what our future will now look like as a family of three plus [dog] Leo.”

Oti shared the news on her TV show (Credit: Cover Images)

When is Oti due to give birth?

While the ITV star hasn’t shared her due date she has given some pretty big clues about how far along she is with the pregnancy.

As part of her baby announcement on social media, Oti hinted that she hasn’t got long before Baby Mabuse makes an appearance.

In fact, she even suggested that her pregnancy is “nearly over”.

Oti said: “It’s been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and nearly over but we have learned a lot along the way… Christmas is about to get even louder.”

In another post, Oti hinted that she could already be through her first and second trimester, saying: “That first and second trimester can [be] super super challenging.”

If that’s the case, there may be less than three months left of Oti’s pregnancy.

Who is Oti’s partner?

Oti met Romanian-born Marius Iepure, 42, at a dance trial in Germany and the pair began competing together. The couple won gold at the German National Show Dance Championships and came second at the World Latin Championships.

They married in 2014 and now run a dance studio together. This is their first child together.

Strictly stars congratulate Oti

Within seconds of her big announcement, Oti’s Strictly Come Dancing pals were showering her with congratulations.

Fellow dancer and new mum Janette Manrara said: “Arghhhhhh!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! I cannot wait for the two of you to become parents. It’s the most incredible feeling!”

Oti spent seven years on the hit show before leaving in 2022 and Gorka Marquez chimed in: “Congrats to both.” Nadiya Bychkova added: “So happy for you guys.”

Meanwhile Oti’s former celebrity partner on the dance floor, Bill Bailey, quipped: “I don’t know if you’ve thought of names yet, but Bill’s a nice name just sayin’. Bill for a boy, Bailey for a girl it makes sense!”

Naturally Oti’s big sister and Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse is the most excited. When Oti shared an adorable video of her telling her nearest and dearest the happy news, 42-year-old Motsi commented: “Just cried again.”

And in her own post on social media, Motsi added: “We are so unbelievably happy for you!! I am going to be an Auntie! More love, more family!”

Oti Mabuse’s Breakfast Show is on BBC One today (September 2) at 8.25am.

