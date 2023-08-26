Oti Mabuse announces she is pregnant and shares first pics of her baby bump

Strictly star Oti Mabuse has announced she is expecting her first child live on her show this morning.

The dancer and TV presenter surprised viewers by revealing the happy news alongside her husband.

Oti announces baby news

Oti, 33, welcomed hubby, Marius Lepure, on to the show with her today. She and Marius have been married since 2014 and he is also a professional dancer.

After Oti interviewed Marius and they performed some jive steps with her guests, the couple then revealed their news.

Oti said: “Speaking of things that you didn’t know at home, we have a little something for all of you, we’ve been holding some good news.

“We’re having a baby!”

Guests and the show’s crew were left delighted with the announcement as Marius and Oti hugged.

Oti Mabuse shares first bump pics

Oti then took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her growing baby bump. Wearing a pink jumpsuit and with her hair in a neat bob, the couple cuddled in the series of pics as she craddled her bump.

The caption revealed she is due around Christmas time.

Oti wrote: “Our ‘yes’ year is getting better and better and so is our little family,” followed by a baby emoji.

“We feel finally ready and excited to share our wonderful news. This is new for us scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges but the best news we could have ever ask for.”

She continued: “We love our little bundle of joy so much already… and can’t wait to see what our future will now look like as family of three plus Leo. It’s been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and nearly over but we have learnt a lot a long the way…. Christmas is about to get even louder.”

Celeb friends react

Delighted fans and celeb friends commented on the post, Strictly pros Gorka Marquez and Dianne Buswell were among the first to offer their congratulations.

New mum Janette Manrara added: “Aghhhhhh!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! I cannot wait for the two of you to become parents! It’s the most incredible feeling!”

Rylan added: “WHAT OMG WHAT!!!”

Laura Whitmore, Ashley Roberts and Angela Scanlon were among others offering their congratulations.

