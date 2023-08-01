Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara share new family photo with newborn daughter as Strictly stars gush

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec sent their followers wild with an adorable new snap of their baby yesterday (Monday, July 31).

The pro dancers’ fellow Strictly stars – as well as their fans – took to the comment section to gush over the gorgeous new snap.

Janette and Aljaz have welcomed their first baby (Credit: ITV)

Janette and Aljaz welcome their first baby

Last Friday (July 28), Strictly power couple Janette and Aljaz welcomed their first child together.

In a joint post on Instagram, the couple shared their first snap as a family. In the black and white picture, Aljaz can be seen beaming as Janette and their newborn daughter lie in bed.

The couple didn’t reveal any details about their daughter, other than her name – Lyra Rose Skorjanec.

“Congratulations, best news ever!” Oti Mabuse gushed in the comments. “Utter perfection,” Strictly star Amy Dowden wrote.

“Welcome to the world Lyra!!! You have chosen amazing parents,” Janette’s former Strictly partner, Jake Wood, commented.

Janette and Aljaz share adorable family snap with their new baby

Yesterday saw Aljaz take to Instagram to share an adorable family snap with his 555k followers.

The star uploaded a photo of himself and Janette leaving the hospital together, carrying Lyra in her car seat between them.

The couple are looking at each other and grinning in the black and white snap.

“Step by step [love heart emojis],” Aljaz captioned the gorgeous photo.

Janette and Aljaz’s snap sent fans wild (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Strictly stars go wild over the couple’s latest photo

The couple’s fellow Strictly stars – as well as fans – took to the comment section to gush over the adorable snap.

“Fam is headed home [heart eyes emoji] love you’s,” former Strictly star Ashley Roberts commented.

“Familia,” Gorka Marquez said. “So beautiful,” pro dancer Karen Hauer gushed.

“You walked in a couple and you walk out a family enjoy your beautiful baby,” one fan wrote.

“What a gorgeous photo – many congratulations to you both,” another said. “Omg this is the sweetest! Congratulations again guys!!” a third wrote.

