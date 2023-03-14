Oti Mabuse’s family heartbreak which left her ‘shattered inside’

Comic Relief star Oti Mabuse always shows her bubbly personality on screen, but sometimes it’s masking personal tragedy.

The Dancing On Ice judge tragically lost her niece Tlhogi at the age of 28 last March.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, 32, shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional post on Instagram at the time.

She shared a selection of images of Tlhogi, including one of her cuddling up to her in a sweet embrace.

Oti Mabuse suffered family heartbreak last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Oti Mabuse family heartache

Dancer Oti wrote in the caption last year: “How is this the last time I would hold you in my arms.

“I am so shattered inside I can’t even begin to describe the pain. This is not how this was supposed to go.”

She went on: “We had plans together, travel the world and dance on a beach in Jamaica for my birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

“I used to fetch you everyday from crèche, swimming, chess since we were 8. You were only 28 yet the kindest, sweetest human being in my life!

I am so shattered inside I can’t even begin to describe the pain.

“I’ve lost my niece, my little sister, my best friend. Life dealt you the harshest card but you always chose to win, you always fought to come out the other side above it all with a smile on your face.

Oti shared the news on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews)

“I love you much with all my heart and now you’re gone and I feel lost in more ways than one to a pain I’ve never felt before. I’m still calling you and texting you trying to understand – how? Why?”

She then added: “May you rest in peace and power my sweet Tlhogi say hi to Koko, Abuti Neo Le Malume Tshepo. I promise to take care of Sesi, Nanikie and Mpho for you.”

Oti will be appearing on tonight’s Comic Relief as she takes on a challenge.

She’ll face the “subarctic terrain of the Cairngorm Mountains” in the Scottish Highlands with Rylan Clark and Emma Willis.

Comic Relief airs tonight from 9pm on BBC One.

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Oti Mabuse and Holly Willoughby steal the show with ‘amazing’ outfits

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.