The Dancing On Ice 2023 final is underway and the three remaining stars are skating it out to bag the trophy, but it was Oti Mabuse and Holly Willoughby stealing the show.

As the grand finale kicked off, it wasn’t just the celebrities who were grabbing viewers’ attention.

Host Holly and judge Oti distracted viewers with their incredible looks for the final.

Dancing On Ice final tonight

Holly looked incredible in a silver, princess like gown featuring sequins and a plunging detail.

The stunning dress is from Sophie Couture.

Sharing a video of her look to Instagram, Holly wrote: “It the @dancingonice final!!!! Let do this!!!!

“Soooo excited. Dress by @sophiecouture jewellery by @mappinandwebb.”

Fans loved the look as one commented: “Wow you look gorgeous!! I had a limited edition Barbie doll with a dress just like this when I was a kid.”

Holly wowed viewers with her stunning outfit (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Whaaaaat! This dress is AMAZING.”

Someone else gushed: “Wow!!! I need this dress!!!”

Some others compared Holly to the Dancing On Ice trophy.

One tweeted: “Has Holly Willoughby dressed up as the trophy tonight for the final? #DancingOnIce.”

Another wrote: “Holly reminds me of the Strictly glitterball.”

Meanwhile, judge Oti distracted viewers with her stunning corset and skirt for the final.

Oti Mabuse on Dancing On Ice

The former Strictly Come Dancing star wore a burgundy corset featuring crystals and a burgundy silk skirt.

Sharing her look on Instagram, Oti wrote: “It’s the GRAND FINAL. Goodluck to all the finalists @dancingonice 6:30pm.

“Custom corset by @deborahbrand using over 20,000 @swarovski multi faceted crystals.”

Viewers were stunned by Oti’s look as one said on Twitter: “Wow, check out Oti’s outfit.”

Oti distracted viewers with her look for the finale (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “What a dress wowwwwww.”

Someone else gushed: “Giving me some SERIOUS Jessica Rabbit vibes.”

Another added: “Oti has gone for Jessica Rabbit vibes tonight then.”

Elsewhere, Ashley Banjo looked very smart in a blue tuxedo while Christopher Dean wore a grey suit and black turtleneck.

Jayne Torvill also looked stunning in a gold and black sequinned dress.

