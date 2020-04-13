Ola Jordan shares cute photo of husband James and baby daughter to celebrate his birthday

Ola Jordan has shared a cute photo of her husband James and their baby daughter on his birthday.

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro James is celebrating his 42nd birthday today (April 13).

Ola posted a touching tribute to Instagram alongside a snap of Jordan cuddling their baby girl Ella.

The image shows James looking at the camera as he held little Ella over his shoulder.

What did Ola say?

Ola wrote: "Life is so precious and should be treasured.

"I treasure every moment with you. Happy Birthday baby.

"Thank you for all that you do for us. Baby Ella adores you so much."

James Jordan is celebrating his 42nd birthday (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

James wrote on Twitter today: "Thank you for all the lovely Birthday messages, it means a lot.

"It’s an amazing feeling having my 1st Birthday as a father.

"BUT, with my dad still I’ll in hospital I will wait to celebrate. You can all imagine what my Birthday wish is this year.

It’s an amazing feeling having my 1st Birthday as a father.

"Stay at home and stay safe."

James and Ola became parents for the first time last month following a fertility battle before having IVF.

Last week, James said he hopes his daughter will get to cuddle his dad soon after he was taken to hospital.

His dad suffered a second stroke earlier this month and James admitted he was heartbroken.

He wrote on Twitter: "I have a broken heart again as my dad has been rushed back to hospital after suffering another stroke.

"I would love to go & see him & hold his hand but no one can. Or go and hug my mum."

The new dad went on to slam people who are still flouting Government orders throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: "Yet people think it’s OK to go to parks to sunbathe etc. Stay at home you selfish idiots!!"

