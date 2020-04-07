James Jordan shares picture cradling daughter Ella after dad is rushed back to hospital

James Jordan shared a gorgeous photo of him cradling his little baby daughter Ella, after the sad news that his father is back in hospital following another stroke.

James, 41, posted the beautiful image on Instagram showing him gazing adoringly at his daughter, simply captioned 'Love'.

James' followers rushed to comment on the gorgeous post, with many simply putting a heart emoji.

One said: "Spitting image of Ola, gorgeous" while a second added: "Aw my heart. What a gorgeous photo of you and baby Ella. I hope and pray your Dad is ok James. Sending love to you all."

Another wrote: "Beautiful! What a start to her little life, you will have a lot to tell her when she’s older. Stay safe all of you" and someone else said: "So nice to have some baby pics in the midst of everything."

Former Strictly Come Dancing favourites James and his wife Ola welcomed baby Ella just weeks ago following a three year fertility battle before having IVF.

James and Ola are now proud parents to baby Ella (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Luckily, despite 50/50 odds, the couple were successful first time and have been sharing their happiness in a series of social media posts.

Sadly, James' father was rushed back to hospital after suffering a second stroke late Sunday (April 5) night.

'Broken heart'

James shared his heartbreaking news on Twitter, writing: "I have a broken heart again as my dad has been rushed back to hospital after suffering another stroke.

"I would love to go & see him & hold his hand but no one can. Or go and hug my mum."

The new dad went on to slam people who are still flouting Government orders throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: "Yet people think it’s ok to go to parks to sunbathe etc.

"Stay at home you selfish idiots!!"

I have a broken heart again as my dad has been rushed back to hospital after suffering another stroke I would love to go & see him & hold his hand but no-one can 😢 Or go and hug my mum Yet people think it’s ok to go to parks to sunbathe etc Stay at home you selfish idiots!! — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) April 5, 2020

'Together soon'

James' sister Kelly replied to the Tweet, writing: "We'll all be together soon. Our dad is strong."

Other followers rallied around to share their support and share other heartbreaking stories of not being allowed to be with poorly loved ones.

One wrote: "I feel your pain, I'm in exactly the same place, my dad taken in yesterday - I just need to give him a hug" while a second added their support: "So sorry to hear this news, but know this - as much as you want to be with your father, he would want you to be exactly where you are, keeping your wife and daughter safe. That would matter more to him than your company, because that's what a parent does."

Another added: "I hear you. We lost my Grandad yesterday and all I want to do is hug my mum and I can't and these selfish people want to sunbathe. At this time when we are grieving we would be together as a family but we can't. Sending love and well wishes to your dad. Take care."

