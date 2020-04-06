James Jordan's 'heart broken again' as his dad is rushed back to hospital

James Jordan has revealed that his poorly father has been rushed back to hospital after suffering another stroke.

He shared the worrying news in a late-night tweet to his fans.

The former Strictly Come Dancing favourite wrote: "I have a broken heart again as my dad has been rushed back to hospital after suffering another stroke.

"I would love to go & see him & hold his hand but no one can. Or go and hug my mum."

The new dad went on to slam people who are still flouting Government orders throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: "Yet people think it’s ok to go to parks to sunbathe etc.

"Stay at home you selfish idiots!!"

Last month James heartbreakingly revealed he's struggling to cope with what is the "most stressful time of his life", caring for his critically-ill dad and newborn baby amid the global crisis.

James, 41, and fellow dancer wife Ola, 37, welcomed their baby daughter last month and Ola is still recovering from the birth.

Taking to Twitter in March, James wrote: "Trying to juggle a newborn with wife who is still recovering, my dad in hospital and the coronavirus.

"I would like to think I'm a strong person but I'm going to admit it's the most stressful time of my life.

"I'm still thinking of all of you! We must all stay safe AND #BeKind."

James' followers rallied around to offer support, with one writing: "Take all the help that is offered to you and take care of yourself first. If you're not good you're no use to anyone else. Take care."

Another added: "Hold on in there James!! We can get through this... You can get through this!"

A third said: "What a stressful time for you and your family. Take a deep breath, your dad is in the best place possible and your wife and baby are healthy."

James, who is close to his fanbase on Twitter, showed his gratitude for their support.

Just weeks ago, James and his wife Ola became parents for the first time after a two-year struggle to conceive naturally before turning to IVF.

Even then it was a 50/50 chance they would get pregnant.

Thankfully they were able to announce their pregnancy in September 2019 and Ola gave birth to a healthy baby girl - her name is yet to be announced.

Ola shared a picture on Instagram and wrote: "She is here and she is perfect."

This is such an awful time for James when he should be basking in a joyful baby bubble - sending love and strength.

