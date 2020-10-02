Ola Jordan reveals hilarious birthday mishap involving husband James

Ola Jordan revealed that there was a hilarious mix-up on her birthday with husband James.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer, 38, celebrated with James and baby Ella earlier this week.

But what should have been a sweet gesture from James, 42, turned into a card-shaped faux pas.

Ola Jordan revealed the mishap that James made (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

What happened on Ola Jordan’s birthday?

Writing in her column in Hello! magazine, Ola said: “I got this lovely card through from Ella in the post. I opened it and there’s a picture of us cuddling.

“Obviously, James did the card and he bought it from Moonpig, and on the front it says ‘Happy birthday mummy from Matty and Evelyn.’

“So I opened up the card and thought, ‘Who are Matty and Evelyn?!’ and he was saying, ‘I know, I can’t believe they’ve made a mistake!'”

She went onto say that James didn’t realise you had to change the names on the online card template!

What else did Ola Jordan say?

Meanwhile, Ola also took to Instagram to thank fans for all of their birthday messages.

Captioning a cute image of mum and daughter, she said: “Thank you so much everyone for my lovely birthday messages yesterday.

“I had a lovely day with my perfect little family. My first birthday as a mummy.

“All I missed was having my mum and dad with us. I haven’t seen them for a very long time and miss them dearly.

“I can’t wait to see them finally hold my baby Ella.”

How did James Jordan celebrate?

It wasn’t just Ola who took to Instagram to celebrate. James also left a sweet message to his wife.

“Happy Birthday @olajordan,” he wrote.

“We love you more than anything.

James paid tribute to Ola on her birthday (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

“A beautiful wife and an amazing Mummy. I hope you have a very special day with us. Lots of love, James and Ella.”

Ola replied with a sequence of red-heart emojis.

A beautiful wife and an amazing Mummy.

Earlier in May, Ola and James introduced baby Ella on Loose Women.

The tot was born on February 29, following a three-year fertility struggle and subsequent IVF treatment.

Ola and James Jordan introduced baby Ella on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

They also described the terrifying moment Ella was rushed to hospital because of breathing difficulties.

“She had a lot of saliva in her mouth and it was almost like she couldn’t swallow properly,” Ola said.

“It was like she was choking on her own saliva.”

The couple discovered Ella had a bad case of reflux.

