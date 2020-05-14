James and Ola Jordan introduce 'gorgeous' baby Ella on Loose Women

New parents Ola and James Jordan introduced their 11-week-old baby daughter Ella on Loose Women today, with viewers branding the tot 'gorgeous'.

James and Ola Jordan appeared on Loose Women with their gorgeous daughter Ella (Credit: ITV)

The couple welcomed Ella on February 29, following a three-year fertility struggle and subsequent IVF treatment.

Ola and James appeared on Loose Women to chat about life with a newborn in lockdown, with viewers raving over just how sweet the little girl is.

Hello little Ella 👋😍@The_JamesJordan and @The_OlaJordan tell the #LooseWomen how they're finding life as first-time parents in lockdown 👶 Join us on the ITV Hub 👉 https://t.co/uhvdBHHe6b pic.twitter.com/4IfD6GIihm — Loose Women (@loosewomen) May 14, 2020

On the show, presenter Christine Lampard called Ella 'a perfect little baby' adding: "We're just all so happy for you."

What did viewers say?

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on how lovely it was to see the family on the show, with one saying: "Hello gorgeous girl. Beautiful family."

"Huge congratulations to you both, Ella is gorgeous," another tweeted.

Someone else said: "Aww baby Ella is adorable but then she has two good-looking parents."

A fourth wrote: "She is absolutely gorgeous (and of course Ola) you are both blessed to have such a beautiful family. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay loved."

James' long hair was also up for discussion with Janet Street-Porter commenting: "James, I can't let you get away without explaining that hairstyle..."

The Loose Women couldn't help but notice James' long hair (Credit: ITV)

James and his long hair

James explained: "Everyone was having these haircuts at home, shaving it all off, and I was thinking I'm either going to shave it all off or just let it grow. So I just thought I'm going to do the opposite to everyone else."

Ola then commented: "What it is, is people on Instagram keep telling James his hair is too long and he needs to cut it so he does the opposite thing..."

"Yes, when people tell me to do something I want to do the complete opposite," James agreed. "I know I look awful. I look like I've aged about 30 years."

Loose Women's Stacey Solomon commented: "It's like castaway chic!"

James and Ola also discussed the terrifying moment they had to rush Ella to hospital when she started choking.

