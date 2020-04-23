Ola and James Jordan reveal terrifying moment newborn daughter was rushed to hospital

James and Ola Jordan had a dramatic night on Tuesday (April 21) when they had to rush baby Ella to hospital on the advice of the NHS.

Ella, who was born in February, had been struggling to breathe.

Read more: Ola Jordan shares cute photo of husband James and baby daughter

But after Ella was eventually seen by doctors, everything was ok and she is now back at home with her doting parents.

Unsettled

"She's okay now, she's good, but we had a bit of drama last night," Ola told Hello! Magazine. "We had to go on a trip to hospital. I don't know where to start."

James went on: "She hasn't slept for the last couple of days. She's been really unsettled, really miserable.

"She had a lot of saliva in her mouth and it was almost like she couldn't swallow properly. It was like she was choking on her own saliva."

Read more: Ola Jordan shares cute new photograph of her baby daughter smiling

Ola and James Jordan were distressed over the incident (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The pair were reluctant to call on the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Therefore, they contacted Ola's sister, a pharmacist, and a family friend who has young children.

Both advised them to call the NHS 111 helpline.

The helpline workers sent out an ambulance, and Ella was taken to hospital where she had blood tests.

A case of reflux

After medics checked her heart and breathing, they found out she had a bad case of reflux.

James said it was "great that it's not anything more serious" but they want to talk about it because their "hearts skipped a beat".

Ola said being in the hospital during the COVID-19 crisis was "scary" and the couple took care to avoid catching it.

As new parents, our hearts were skipping a beat yesterday.

She said they put their clothes "straight in the wash basket and put alcohol on our hands".

We wish little Ella - and her besotted parents - all the best.

What did you think of this story? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know.