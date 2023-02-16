In the latest Nicola Bulley news, Piers Morgan has slammed the police for their “outrageous” decision to reveal details of her personal life.

It comes as the missing mum-of-two’s family have broken their silence on the “rumours about her private life”.

Nicola Bulley went missing on January 27 (Credit: BBC News)

Nicola Bulley latest: Family breaks silence

On Wednesday (February 15) detectives said Nicola had suffered with “some significant issues with alcohol” in the past. They claimed these had resurfaced over recent months.

They also said the issues were brought on by her ongoing struggles with the menopause.

But following the force’s update, plenty of celebrities have hit out. Many are fuming at their decision to make Nicola’s issues public knowledge.

And now, controversial presenter Piers has chimed in too – in response to Nicola’s family speaking for the first time since her personal details were revealed to the public.

Piers has hit out at the police (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan slams ‘outrageous’ police

A statement from her family, issued through Lancashire Police, was shared today (February 16).

Nicola‘s family said they “believe that the public focus has become distracted from finding Nikki, and more about speculation and rumours into her private life”.

Piers, never one to hold back, then replied to the statement to share his thoughts.

“Why the hell did the police feel the need to tell us she had a drinking/menopause problem?” he fumed to his 8.3 million followers.

“Just inexplicably intrusive and outrageous.”

What else did Nicola’s family say?

In a new statement, according to BBC, the family said: “As a family, we were aware beforehand that Lancashire Police, last night, released a statement with some personal details about our Nikki.”

They then added: “Although we know that Nikki would not have wanted this, there are people out there speculating and threatening to sell stories about her.

Why the hell did the police feel the need to tell us she had a drinking/menopause problem?

“This is appalling and needs to stop.

“The police know the truth about Nikki and now the public need to focus on finding her.”

Nicola’s partner Paul has spoken to media about her disappearance (Credit: Sky News)

What happened to Nicola Bulley?

On January 27, Nicola dropped off her daughters, aged six and nine, at school. She then went on her usual walk when she disappeared.

What’s more, her phone was found on a bench overlooking the river along with her dog.

Despite an extensive search of the river and surrounding countryside by Lancashire Police, no trace of her has been found.

