The latest on the hunt for Nicola Bulley was up for discussion on Loose Women today (February 16).

Panellists Jane Moore and Kelle Bryan went head-to-head in a fiery debate after Lancashire Police released a statement concerning the missing mum of two’s struggles with alcohol.

Kaye Adams anchored the debate, but viewers at home commented that the entire panel struggled to get a word in around Jane’s analysis of the disappearance.

Nicola Bulley latest: Loose Women in heated debate

The debate started with the ladies expressing their opinion on the police sharing Nicola’s issues.

“I do sort of feel it’s a very complex case, I’ve been to a lot of crime scenes in my time and the police work incredibly hard,” Jane said, defending the decision to release the sensitive information.

Loose Women chair Kaye then asked Linda Robson and Kelle for their opinions.

However, it appears Jane wasn’t done as she then spoke in detail about her experience of presenting Crimewatch Daily.

Kelle then finally managed to get a word in.

“My personal question is trust for the police. People have every right to ask those questions,” she said.

“I’m not talking about keyboard warriors, I’m talking about the people that come from a place of an informed place or they’ve done their reading from what’s available.

“The kind of people that call into talk shows…,” she started.

“But from what’s available…” Jane stepped in.

“Yes,” Kelle started.

“That’s not necessarily all that’s available,” Jane chipped in.

“Which is why they’re asking questions, perhaps everything is not available to them. As a member of the public we’re entitled to ask those questions,” Kelle said.

‘Plethora of failings’ by police

“Look at the Stephen Lawrence case,” Kelle said.

“There was a plethora of failings by the police and that family were right to ask those questions. Asking questions is what helps to solve cases.”

Referencing the cases of David Carrick and Wayne Couzens, Kelle continued: “There have been cases where the police have had catastrophic failings so we, the paying public…”

However, Jane stepped in again: “There are 160,000 police officers in the country so to besmirch them all…”

“I didn’t. I didn’t besmirch them all,” Kelle insisted.

“No, you can’t take two cases…,” Jane interrupted.

“I didn’t take two it was three,” said Kelle.

Oh shut up Jane. Kelle has as much right to her opinion as you do.

“…And say there have been mistakes. I think the guys on the ground,” Jane said.

“But,” Kelle saying, trying to get a word in.

“The police officers, they’re going into the water,” Jane continued.

“I didn’t, I didn’t,” Kelle continued to insist.

Kaye then took over as anchor before the two ladies went at it again, prompting her to declare: “The one thing we can agree on is we hope there will be a positive outcome.”

Loose Women viewers react

Viewers watching at home were clearly in the mood to pick sides, and Jane didn’t come out of it very well.

“Jane Moore from her ivory tower, shutting Kelle down!” said one.

“Can someone please tell Jane to be quiet!” said another.

“Jane shut up!! Let Kelle speak for heaven’s sake,” another commented.

“Oh shut up Jane. Kelle has as much right to her opinion as you do,” another declared.

“Fight fight fight!” blasted another.

