The latest Nicola Bulley news is that the police have released some intimate details about the missing mum’s personal life.

This move by the police has led to Loose Women star Denise Welch branding them an “absolute disgrace” in a furious Twitter rant.

Nicola hs been missing since January 27 (Credit: ITV)

Latest Nicola Bulley news

Yesterday morning (Wednesday, February 15) saw the police hold a press conference providing an update on the investigation.

Nicola – a 45-year-old mother-of-two – went missing on January 27 while out walking her dog.

Police previously said that Nicola was graded as a “high-risk” missing person the day she disappeared.

This is due to the fact that she reportedly has had “some significant issues with alcohol” in the past.

“Sadly, it is clear from speaking to Paul and the family that Nicola had in the past suffered with some significant issues with alcohol which were brought on by her ongoing struggles with the menopause, and that these struggles had resurfaced over recent months,” the police said.

They then admitted that it is an “unusual step” to go into that level of detail about someone’s private life.

However, they explained that they did so to clarify what they meant by Nicola being “vulnerable”.

Denise was furious (Credit: ITV)

Denise Welch slams latest Nicola Bulley news

Now, Loose Women star Denise Welch has shared her thoughts on the latest update from police – and she isn’t happy.

This Morning star Emma Kenny tweeted about the latest update last night.

“To say this is HIGHLY INAPPROPRIATE is a major understatement!!!” she tweeted.

“Nicola Bulley DID NOT NEED THIS PUTTING INTO THE PUBLIC DOMAIN!!!!” she continued.

“This is a distraction from mistakes made END OF,” she added.

Denise then quote-tweeted Emma’s tweet to share her own thoughts.

“It’s an absolute disgrace!!!” she wrote.

Denise’s followers were in agreement (Credit: ITV)

Denise’s followers react

Many of Denise’s followers were in agreement.

“I totally agree with you. This lady’s issues are private, obviously not now. It’s a disgrace how social media and the police have behaved. I feel for her family,” one follower wrote.

It’s a disgrace how social media and the police have behaved.

“I totally agree, revealing her private life will not necessarily help her. Shocking,” another said replying to the Loose Women star’s post.

“Totally agree. Absolutely disgraceful. This personal information is nobody else’s business,” a third ranted.

Read more: Nicola Bulley disappearance: Police hit out at TikTok users ‘playing private detective’ amid ‘hurtful’ myths

