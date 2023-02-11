Dan Walker shares his “hope” after Nicola Bulley TV news special

In Nicola Bulley latest news, Dan Walker has revealed his “hope” following Channel 5 TV news special Vanished.

Friday (February 10) night’s programme featured interviews with the missing woman’s partner Paul Ansell and her friend Emma White.

Mr Ansell told newsreader Dan his family are going through “unprecedented hell” following the disappearance of mum-of-two Nicola, 45.

However, Channel 5 have come under fire from some viewers over the tone of the show.

And telly fave Dan has also been criticised for his approach and interview style, with some taking issue with questions he asked.

Paul Ansell’s partner Nicola Bulley was last seen on January 27 (Credit: Channel5.com)

Nicola Bulley latest

Following Vanished: Where is Nicola Bulley?’s airing, Dan tweeted his thoughts to his social media followers.

He told fans on Twitter, as well as Instagram Stories: “Thank you for all your comments about our Nicola Bulley special.

“A brilliant team put that together and the family trusted us to do it well.

“Please call 101 to report anything about the case.

I hope there are some answers soon.

However, Dan has not acknowledged directly any criticism tweeted in his direction, including any backlash over his questioning.

Behind the scenes of the Dan Walker interview with Nicola Bulley partner Paul Ansell (Credit: Instagram)

Social media reaction to Nicola Bulley news special

Some Twitter users slammed Channel 5 for the broadcast, with claims the viewing experience was comparable to an “entertainment programme figuring out ‘whodunnit'”.

One unimpressed observer tweeted: “I really am angry and horrified and disappointed at C5 doing this #DanWalker #NicolaBulley due to @channel5_tv being speculative and sensationalist.

“What is your aim, the point of the programme?”

Dan, too, was mentioned by unhappy viewers.

And his final question – asking Mr Ansell if he will be “okay” – was judged by some to be “very odd” and “ridiculous”.

Furthermore, another Twitter user claimed: “#NicolaBulley somewhat insensitive questioning from Dan Walker but I’m not sure why Paul did this interview.”

Emma White, pictured here with her missing friend, has also appeared on TV to make appeals (Credit: Channel5.com)

‘Tricky to get the tone of this interview right’

However, not everyone shared such views.

One fan responded to Dan on Twitter: “I don’t normally watch these but as it was you, I knew you’d do it properly and not sensationalise.

“It showed how good you are as you let Paul speak. How he kept it together I don’t know.”

“I thought you did well here Dan. Tricky to get the tone of this interview right but you did it well,” agreed someone else.

And another Twitter user contributed: “A very sensitive programme put together very well.”

