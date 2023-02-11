Dan Walker/Nicola Bulley
True Crime

Channel 5 under fire for airing ‘sensationalist’ Nicola Bulley programme

'I am really angry and horrified'

By Kimberley Bond

Viewers have criticised Channel 5 for airing a documentary around the disappearance of Nicola Bulley.

Vanished: Where is Nicola Bulley? saw presenter Dan Walker interview Nicola’s partner, Paul Ansell, to examine the lead-up to when the 45-year-old was last seen.

Nicola Bulley: Channel 5 documentary

Nicola has been missing since the January 27, while she was out walking her dog. The Lancashire Police believe she may have fallen into a nearby river. However, numerous unfounded theories have circulated online.

The case has certainly captured the nation’s attention. It has been reported hundreds of people have travelled to St Michael’s on the Wyre, where the mortgage broker was last seen, to follow the case.

But for many, Channel 5 airing a documentary about Nicola’s disappearance, just two weeks after she was last seen, was a step too far.

What did viewers have to say?

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: “I am really angry and horrified and disappointed in Channel 5 for doing this… Channel 5 being speculative and sensationalist.

“What is your aim, the point of this programme?”

Like an entertainment programme figuring out ‘whodunnit’.

A second dissatisfied viewer agreed: “I find the whole armchair sleuth thing regarding the Nicola Bulley really cringe, and that Channel 5 programme is another level.’

“Gosh that Channel 5 programme felt weird,” said a third. “Like an entertainment programme figuring out ‘whodunnit’. I really hope she’s home safe soon.”

“Random and inappropriate interview about a recently missing person case (too soon),” a fourth chipped in.

Vanished: Where is Nicola Bulley? interview explained

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Dan spoke at length with Paul about what he thought could have happened to his partner.

Describing the last few weeks as an ‘unprecedented hell’, Paul explained he didn’t believe Nicola had drowned.

Paul Ansell
Paul said life had been ‘hell’ after Nicola disappeared (Credit: Sky News)

“The fact that the divers and underwater rescue team and all that were in that river on the day, and thankfully found absolutely nothing, in the part where you would have to presume is her last known location,” he said.

“Personally, I am 100 per cent convinced it’s not the river, that’s my opinion.”

Lancashire Police does not believe anyone else was involved in Nicola’s disappearance. However, they are calling for anyone with any information to come forward.

“Throughout this investigation we have been keeping an open mind about what might have happened to Nicola, and we continue to look at all the potential scenarios to eliminate them,” a police spokesperson said on Friday.

“We are reviewing our decisions regularly.”

Read more: Vanished: Where is Nicola Bulley? on Channel 5: 5 key points from interview with her partner Paul

Entertainment Daily has contacted Channel 5 for comment.

Search for missing woman Nicola Bulley extends to sea - BBC News

