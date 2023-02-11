Dan Walker criticised for asking Nicola Bulley partner ‘very odd and ‘ridiculous’ question

Dan Walker came in for criticism on Friday (February 10) night over his interview approach with the partner of missing Nicola Bulley.

Paul Ansell spoke with the Channel 5 newsreader two weeks on from her disappearance on Vanished: Where is Nicola Bulley?

Mother-of-two Nicola, 45, was last seen on a riverside dog walk on January 27.

Dan Walker hosted Vanished yesterday evening, a programme concerning the disappearance of Nicola Bulley (Credit: Channel5.com)

Mr Ansell told Dan his family are going through “unprecedented hell” as the search for Nicola continues.

But not all viewers were convinced Dan’s questions hit the right note during the emotional interview.

Indeed, some took to social media to complain his final enquiry was ‘insensitive’.

The news anchor spoke with Paul Ansell, the partner of Nicola Bulley (Credit: Channel5.com)

Dan Walker speaks with Nicola Bulley partner Paul Ansell

Dan concluded his interview by asking Mr Ansell whether he would be “okay”.

He responded: “I will. As long as [Nicola] comes home.

“But yeah, I have to be okay for the children. But obviously the hope, the hope inside me… that she’s going to come home.

“I can’t let myself think of anything else. It isn’t an option in my head.

We deserve a happy ending to all of this.

“We deserve a happy ending to all of this. You can’t have this level of support, this level of love, and compassion, and hope, and prayers, without getting the reward from that. In my mind, that is impossible.

“When you think of all the hope and everything that’s going out there. It has to come back, and that has to bring her home.”

Paul Ansell responds to Dan’s question (Credit: Channel5.com)

How viewers reacted

Some of those watching at home reacted incredulously to Dan’s final question, labelling it “very odd”.

“What an absolutely ridiculous question from Dan Walker asking ‘r u going 2 b ok’ #Vanished,” one Twitter user seethed.

Another used a facepalm emoji in the post as they wrote: “‘Are you gonna be ok?’ WTF Dan Walker #Vanished.”

Not all viewers agreed with Dan’s final question (Credit: Channel5.com)

And someone else tweeted: “Dan Walker’s final question to Nicola’s partner was very odd, ‘are you going to be ok?'”

Meanwhile, someone else claimed: “#NicolaBulley somewhat insensitive questioning from Dan Walker but I’m not sure why Paul did this interview.”

