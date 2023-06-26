Nicola Bulley’s cause of death confirmed as inquest answers five key questions

An inquest has confirmed the cause of death of Nicola Bulley months after her tragic passing.

Nicola, a mother of two, went missing in January while out walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire. In February, three weeks after her disappearance, police confirmed they had found Nicola’s body in the river near where she went missing.

An inquest into her death began today (June 26) at Preston’s County Hall and her cause of death has been confirmed.

Nicola Bulley went missing in January during a dog walk (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

Nicola Bulley cause of death: Where, when and how did she die?

In the inquest, Home Office pathologist Dr Alison Armour – who carried out the post mortem – gave drowning as Ms Bulley’s cause of death.

Dr Armour said she believed Ms Bulley was alive when she fell into the water in January.

Was Ms Bulley harmed before her death?

She added that there was no sign the mother-of-two had been assaulted or harmed before her death.

How the cause of death was confirmed

The court was told “flecks and fragments of dirt” were found inside Ms Bulley’s throat. There was also water in and around her lungs which are “classic features” of drowning. Ms Bulley also had bruises on her body.

Coroner Dr James Adeley told Ms Bulley’s partner Paul and sister Louise Cunningham, who watched proceedings in court: “I am sorry that you are attending court under these circumstances. You have my deepest condolences and I would be grateful if you would pass that onto the children who are not in court for obvious reasons.”

Nicola Bulley died from drowning, an inquest heard today (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

Inquest

Professor Michael Tipton, a world expert in drowning, also said there would have been a “fairly rapid incapacitation” after Ms Bulley went into the River Wyre.

He also said there would have been an estimated “20 to 30 seconds” before she lost consciousness.

“We estimate the temperature would have been around 3 to 5C (in the River Wyre), so there would be a particularly powerful cold-shock response,” Professor Tipton said in court. “For somebody of Nicola’s size, it would have taken one or two breaths in of water to be a lethal dose.”

Dr Patrick Morgan, also a cold water expert, said Ms Bulley may have only been able to hold her breath for “one or two seconds at best” in the river.

During the two-day inquest, Paul and Louise will give evidence as witnesses.

Nicola Bulley inquest: Security ramped up

Meanwhile, the County Hall has had further security deployed following the intense social media attention the case attracted.

Read more: Nicola Bulley update: Fate of police who gave out her personal details confirmed

Nicola went missing on January 27, 2023. On February 19, police confirmed they had recovered a body from the river. The tragic case sparked a huge reaction on social media. Many users tried to solve the case as well as speculating online. Police criticised the users at the time, saying the theories and speculation needed to stop.

Nicola left behind her partner Paul and two daughters.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.