A friend of Nicola Bulley gave a heartbreaking update on the missing woman’s children on GMB today (Friday February 10).

Emma White told reporter Katy Rickitt in Saint Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, how Ms Bulley’s children react after asking about their mother.

The mother-of-two, 45, was last seen on a riverside dog walk on January 27.

According to reports, the search has now moved out towards the sea.

Police search teams were spotted where the River Wyre empties into the Irish Sea at Morecambe Bay near Knott End.

Nicola Bulley smiling in selfie showed on This Morning
Nicola Bulley is a mother of two children (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Nicola Bulley update

Speaking on ITV this morning, Ms White admitted to a sense of “frustration”.

Asked about how the last week has been for her as Nicola’s friend, she replied: “We’ve said before: it is just this rollercoaster of emotions.

“We’ve had torture, despair. We’ve got hope in there, washed down with a lot of frustration.

“The frustration comes from you see everyone working so hard. The police, the Mountain Rescue, the community. Yet we still have no information.”

GMB today

Ms White was also asked about how Ms Bulley’s children – who are friends with her friend’s children – are coping.

She responded: “I think children are quite resilient, aren’t they? But obviously [they are] asking questions each day.

“I know the girls, when they get home from school, say: ‘Any news on mummy?’ And Paul [their father] has to say: ‘No’.

I know the girls, when they get home from school, say: ‘Any news on mummy?’

“Paul says he can see the little girls deflate.

“The little girl’s saying: ‘Is my mummy famous?’ I didn’t quite know how to answer that myself. ‘It’s for the wrong reasons’.”

Friend of Nicola Bulley on GMB today
A friend of Nicola’s appeared on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Ms White added she remains hopeful that Ms Bulley will be found.

“Bring Nicola home, come to the sofa, with the girls, with Willow and you can have that happy story because that’s what we’re keeping hope for,” she said.

