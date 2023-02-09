Nicola Bulley smiling with her dog and Denise Welch on Loose Women
TV

Search for Nicola Bulley: Denise Welch responds to backlash over ’speculation’ about disappearance

She spoke out on Loose Women today

By Nancy Brown

As the search for Nicola Bulley continues, Loose Women star Denise Welch has addressed the backlash about online “speculation” over her disappearance.

Speaking on the show today (February 9), Denise admitted she’s “obsessed” with true life crime.

And she also said that she and husband Lincoln are “guilty” of being armchair detectives.

She did, however, agree with fellow panellist Jane Moore.

She told social media commentators to “butt out” and let the police get on with the job.

Denise Welch giving passionate speech on Loose Women
Denise Welch dubbed herself the ‘Crime Minister’ (Credit: ITV)

Search for Nicola Bulley: Denise Welch responds to backlash

Denise said: “This is the problem, we’ve created globally all of these armchair detectives.

“And I am partly responsible because I’ve made no bones of the fact that in my mind I’m the ‘Crime Minister’. You know I’m obsessed with true life crime.”

She then added: “When I was young and you had the news at 6pm and a couple of newspapers, all of these things went on and you didn’t know very much about it.

You think that you know because you watch so many crime shows.

“But now we see it played out in real life and Lincoln and I are responsible for it because we know now, well we think we know, a lot about forensics.”

Speaking about the Nicola Bulley investigation, she then continued: “I was guilty of the other day, screaming at the television: ‘Why are people walking along that area? That should still be a crime scene. That should still be evidence.’

“Then I thought hang on a minute, there’s obviously a reason why they haven’t kept that. But you think that you know because you watch so many crime shows.”

Charlene White and Denise Welch discuss Nicola Bulley on Loose Women
The Loose Women panellists discussed the impact social media theorists could be having on the search for Nicola Bulley (Credit: ITV)

Viewers hit back

Viewers were unimpressed that the ladies were discussing the search for Nicola Bulley, though.

They also pointed to items earlier on in the day on This Morning about her disappearance.

“So ‘don’t speculate about this case’ has been what ITV has said ALL Morning all throughout their programmes, while they sit there doing exactly that – speculating,” said one.

“Why are Loose Women allowed to talk about it and we’re not?” asked another.

“Why are the media allowed to speculate but when the public do it, it’s ‘armchair detectives’. When did the media get their training which qualifies them to speculate?” another asked.

“You are just adding to the speculation by talking about it,” another stated.

Read more: Channel 5 to host Nicola Bulley special, Dan Walker reveals

YouTube video player

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Denise Welch Loose Women Nicola Bulley

Trending Articles

Emmerdale's Mandy and Paddy gaze into each other's eyes
Emmerdale slammed for ‘fat-shaming’ during steamy Paddy and Mandy scenes
Nicola Walker and Dan Walker in the studio
Nicola Bulley special to air on 5 News, host Dan Walker announces
Peter Faulding / Katy Rickitt presenting on GMB today
Nicola Bulley disappearance: Police slammed by GMB viewers after fresh news update
Ben Ofoedu looking stern and Vanessa Feltz smiling with him inset
Vanessa Feltz’s ex Ben issues bizarre response to fan who blasts ‘how dare you do that to her’
Burt Bacharach smiling on the red carpet wearing a scarf
Burt Bacharach has died aged 94 as tributes pour in for legendary composer
Phillip Schofield looking shocked on This Morning and Holly inset
This Morning: Phillip Schofield blasted as he issues complaint about show shake-up