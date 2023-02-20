Nicola Bulley’s family release heartbreaking statement on Sky News as police confirm body found in river is her

The family of Nicola Bulley have released a heartbreaking statement as police confirmed the body they recovered from the river is her.

Nicola, a mother of two, went missing on January 27. On Sunday (February 19), Lancashire Police confirmed they had recovered a body from the River Wyre.

In a press conference on Monday, the police confirmed the body they recovered is that of Nicola.

The Police had a press conference on Monday (Credit: Sky News)

Nicola Bulley family statement

The police released a statement on behalf on Nicola’s heartbroken family.

The family said: “Our family liaison officers have had to confirm our worst fears today.

“We will never be able to comprehend what Nikki had gone through in her final moments and that will never leave us.

“We will never forget Nikki. How could we? She was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.”

Nicola’s body was recovered from the river, weeks after she went missing (Credit: Sky News)

They continued: “Our girls will get support from the people who love them the most and it saddens us to think that one day we will have to explain to them that the press and members of the public accused their dad of wrongdoing and misquoted friends and family.

“This is absolutely appalling, they have to be held accountable, this cannot happen to another family.”

The statement also criticised the media, saying journalists had contacted the family on Sunday when they had requested privacy.

Nicola’s family said she was “the centre of our world” (Credit: Channel 5)

Nicola Bulley latest

The heartbreaking news today has left social media users devastated.

One person said: “Horrific for Nicola’s family, her two little girls & friends. My thoughts are with them.”

We will never be able to comprehend what Nikki went through in her final moments.

Another wrote: “Very powerful statement from the family of #Nicolabulley. May she rest in peace. Am thinking of them today.”

A third commented: “Absolutely heartbreaking my heart goes out to Nicola’s baby girls and partner, RIP.”

Many celebrities also shared their condolences to Nicola’s family.

Dan Walker, who sat down to talk with Nicola’s partner Paul Ansell earlier this month, wrote on Twitter: “Feel so sad for Nicola Bulley’s family and friends as the body in the river is confirmed as hers.

“It must have been an awful last few weeks for them all. I hope they are now able to get the time to grieve.”

