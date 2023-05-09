Nicola Bulley update: Fate of police who gave out her personal details confirmed

A new update in the Nicola Bulley case has been released as the fate of cops who revealed her personal information is revealed.

Nicola disappeared while walking her dog at the end of January, with her body being found in the River Wyre three weeks later. During the hunt for Nicola – a mum of two little girls – police revealed personal information about her health. And, as a result, they faced huge backlash from the public.

Now an inquiry into the force’s handling of the Nicola Bulley case has concluded, and the fate of the officers involved revealed.

Nicola went missing in January and her body was found three weeks later (Credit: BBC)

Nicola Bulley update: Fate of cops revealed

During the hunt for Nicola, police revealed details of her private medical history. They revealed that Nicola had suffered from problems with alcohol brought on by struggles with the menopause. The fact that police revealed such personal details about Nicola was blasted by the public. And their conduct was also examined by a watchdog.

Earlier today (May 9), the findings of the review were revealed, with the officers involved being cleared of any wrongdoing. As a result, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has revealed it will not be taking any enforcement action against Lancashire Police over its disclosure of Nicola’s personal information.

However, they now face an independent inquiry by the College of Policing. This is the independent national standard-setting body for policing. It is now underway and the findings are expected to be revealed in the autumn.

An indépendant probe is now underway (Credit: ITV)

‘Our thoughts remain with Ms Bulley’s family and friends’

The IOPC probe focused on the “the actions and decisions of the police officer who attended Ms Bulley’s address as part of a multi-agency team”.

The watchdog’s regional director Catherine Bates said: “Our investigation has identified important learning for the force in relation to the policing role in multi-agency vehicles.” She added that it “aims to assist the force in their response to similar calls in the future”.

The statement concluded: “Our thoughts remain with Ms Bulley’s family and friends, and all those affected by her death.”

