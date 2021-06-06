Nick Knowles appears to have moved on from his Shreddies ad fiasco if his latest tweet is anything to go by.

The DIY SOS host has stepped back from this year’s Children in Need special following a row with the BBC.

They said the ad violated its advertising rules and, as a result, Nick and the Beeb were said to be embroiled in crunch talks.

Now, however, breakfast cereals appear to be the furthest thing from his mind as he asked his followers for their “help and advice”.

Nick Knowles found himself in hot water with the BBC recently (Credit: Splash News)

What did Nick Knowles ask his fans?

Clearly keen to enjoy the summer weather, Nick reached out to his fans and asked for their “help and advice”.

Posting on Twitter, it appears Nick’s in the mood for a barbecue, as he asked for tips on the best one to buy.

Read more: Nick Knowles at centre of bidding war after Shreddies ad

He said: “Need your help and advice folks.

“Gonna invest in a proper BBQ so gonna listen to you all.”

He added: “It’s BBQ Sunday. What is the best BBQ device in the country pound for pound – versatility – ease of use – ease of cleaning? Charcoal, gas, Egg, barrel.

“Let’s hear it from those that know!”

Need your help and advice folks.

Nick’s fans appeared only too happy to help, with many recommending “anything by Weber”.

However, one had a more pressing question.

“More importantly, what are you having on said BBQ?” they asked.

Need your help and advice folks

Gonna invest in a proper BBQ

So gonna listen to you all

It’s BBQ Sunday

What is the best BBQ device in the country pound for pound – versatility- ease of use – ease of cleaning? Charcoal, gas, Egg, barrel

Let’s hear it from those that know! — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) June 6, 2021

What has Nick said about the Shreddies ad?

After resolving things with the BBC, Nick confirmed that he would be back on DIY SOS next year.

He said: “I have always said that DIY SOS is more than just a presenting job for me, it’s part of me.

Read more: Nick Knowles slams people bringing up Prince Philip’s gaffes in wake of his death

“It has my heart and working for the BBC for over 22 years is something I have never taken for granted.

“I will continue filming new episodes of DIY SOS over the coming months and will be back on your screens with the purple shirts next year.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix if you can help Nick with his BBQ query.