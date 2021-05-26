Nick Knowles will “step back” from DIY SOS this year as the presenter and the BBC resolve their row over his Shreddies advert.

TV favourite Nick has hosted the show for 22 years. He is said to have broken the corporation’s advertising rules by appearing in the breakfast cereal ad.

The BBC and Nick have now released a joint statement.

And the presenter has also released a statement of his own.

Nick has hosted DIY SOS for 22 years (Credit: BBC)

What did Nick Knowles say about the Shreddies advert?

Speaking to The Sun, Nick said DIY SOS is a part of him and, as such, he’ll “continue filming new episodes over the coming months”.

He said: “I have always said that DIY SOS is more than just a presenting job for me, it’s part of me.

“It has my heart and working for the BBC for over 22 years is something I have never taken for granted.

“I will continue filming new episodes of DIY SOS over the coming months and will be back on your screens with the purple shirts next year.”

However, the joint statement tells a bit of a different story.

He’s been in ‘crisis talks’ with the BBC over the Shreddies ad (Credit: YouTube)

What did the BBC statement say?

The joint statement from the BBC and Nick revealed that the host would “step back” from the DIY SOS Children in Need special this year.

This is because the Shreddies campaign is still running.

As a result, the statement read: “Both Nick and the BBC have resolved the issue recently reported relating to Nick’s commercial agreements and BBC guidelines.

“With the campaign still running, Nick will step back from the DIY SOS Children In Need special this year.”

However, it added: “But [he] will be back on our screens in 2022.”

Nick is an important member of the BBC family and we are pleased that this matter is resolved.

In a separate statement, the BBC said it was “pleased the matter is resolved”.

It also reiterated that Nick would be back next year.

“Nick is an important member of the BBC family and we are pleased that this matter is resolved.

“We will resume filming DIY SOS as soon as it’s safe to do so and Nick will be back on our screens in 2022,” it said.

