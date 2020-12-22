Neil Jones has introduced a gorgeous new family member to the world – just weeks after it was reported he’s split from his girlfriend Luisa Eusse.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro, 38, allegedly split from Luisa, 23, after she allegedly broke lockdown rules.

But he seems to be wasting no time in moving on, as he’s already added a new addition to his household.

Neil took to social media to announce that he’s adopted a tiny chihuahua dog, just in time for Christmas.

Addressing his some 233,000 Instagram followers, he shared a snap of himself holding the little white and black patched dog.

He captioned the sweet pic by urging his fans to adopt rescue dogs rather than buy them.

Neil wrote: “I would like to introduce you to @miss_crumblejones new brother (Tofu) I have adopted him as a rescue dog from @prodogsdirect which is an incredible non profit charity so please go and check them out and if you are thinking about getting a dog….. please please please think about rescuing a dog first.

“#prodogsdirect #dogs #rescuedogs.”

His Strictly pals and fans rushed to congratulate Neil and comment on how cute little Tofu is.

Fellow Strictly pro Karen Hauer wrote: “Hello Tofu!! We already love you xx.”

While a fan commented: “Absolutely gorgeous..well done for adopting a rescue fur baby.”

And another fan gushed: “Oh my god Neil he’s adorable.”

Meanwhile the charity organisation ProDogs Direct, praised Neil with: “It was great to be able to match you with Tofu. He is a lucky lad and i am sure he and Crumble will be best buddies. We have lots of new dogs in who will be searching for their perfect partners in the new year.”

As Neil mentioned, he already has another dog, Crumble, whom he continues to share with his wife Katya Jones, 31.

The couple announced their separation in August 2019, but have yet to officially divorce.



Neil told The Sun last month that coronavirus has put everything on hold – including their divorces proceedings.

He told the paper: “A lot of the places are not working because of the coronavirus. Everything is on hold. But we’re not in any rush.”

