Strictly Come Dancing pro Neil Jones wants to dance in all-male partnership

Neil's ex-wife Katya was previously partnered with Nicola Adams

By Rebecca Calderwood
Updated:

Strictly Come Dancing pro Neil Jones is eager to dance in the BBC show’s first all-male partnership.

The ballroom star, who was dropped from the professional line-up this year, says he would fully “embrace” dancing alongside a male contestant.

Neil’s ex-wife Katya made history this series after being partnered with former Olympic boxer Nicola Adams.

neil jones strictly
Strictly Come Dancing pro Neil Jones wants to compete with a male contestant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly Come Dancing: What did Neil Jones say?

It appears Katya and Nicola’s all-female pairing has truly inspired Neil.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “I wouldn’t have a problem with it. I’d embrace it. It would be great.

“We’ve seen so many great male dancers dance together in the past, so why not?

“We had Nicola on with Katya this year. If it was with another man I’d do the same.”

Strictly's Alex Scott and NEil Jones
Neil was previously partnered with Alex Scott (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Jamie Laing ‘lost it’ during backstage meltdown with partner Karen Hauer

The ballroom star also blamed the show’s shorter run for missing out on a celebrity partner this year.

The 38-year-old added: “This year has been difficult because there were less celebrities.

I wouldn’t have a problem with it. I’d embrace it

“Hopefully next year is back to normal again and I can get a partner. Fingers crossed.”

The BBC previously revealed the series would be “slightly” shorter than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Claudia Winkleman breaks silence on Nicola Adams and Katya Jones exit
Nicola and Katya made history as the show’s first all-female partnership (Credit: BBC)

Neil ‘devastated’ after being dropped

Flame-haired Neil was reportedly “devastated” at being demoted to backing dancer for this year’s series.

In September, executive producer Sarah James revealed: “We have four professional dancers who won’t be partnering celebrities this year.

“They are Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones, Graziano Di Primo and Nancy Xu.”

He previously managed to snag fifth place last year with celeb partner Alex Scott.

Neil is hoping to follow in Katya’s footsteps (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing drag row: Catherine Tyldesley hits out at ‘homophobic’ complaints

Despite making Strictly history with her all-female partnership, ex-wife Katya didn’t have much luck either.

The Russian star and partner Nicola were forced to drop out of the BBC One show after she tested positive for coronavirus last month.

However, Katya has promised to make an impression when the pair return to the series for the finale.

Speaking on It Takes Two, she said: “It’s definitely going to be something we haven’t done before. We just really want to leave with a bang. And leave people with that memory of us dancing together, doing what we want to do.”

