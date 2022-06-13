Naga Munchetty has told Instagram fans about being “shaken” as she works her way back to top health and fitness.

The BBC Breakfast star, 47, has been sharing snaps of her workouts with fans for several months.

And after an injury setback that curtailed her ability to exercise, it seems the BBC presenter is enjoying turning up the intensity of her fitness regime.

Naga Munchetty has shared her fitness journey back from injury with Instagram fans (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Naga Munchetty health update

Telly host Naga has previously revealed she suffers with Achilles tendinitis and a dislocated knee.

She indicated at the time her injuries were linked to her love of running.

But after apparently going easier on her joints – despite admitting her impatience with her injuries – Naga has detailed how she is getting back into fitness on Instagram.

For several months she has shared workout selfies showing her upping her efforts.

And back in April Naga revealed she’d achieved a milestone target after building herself back up.

She told fans at the time: “It’s been a while since I’ve been able to run 5k non-stop. Injuries take time to recover from.”

Naga Munchetty and her latest Instagram post

Three weeks ago Naga updated her Insta followers by telling them her progress has continued.

She revealed how “chuffed” she was to finish her first HIIT workout of the year.

A week later she admitted maintaining her workouts isn’t “easy” – but she is determined to do so.

“At least it is done,” she reasoned, before adding: “Onwards and upwards.”

However, Naga’s latest post suggests her dedication is paying off and she is moving from strength to strength.

Naga was supported by her fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A post shared yesterday (Sunday May 12) showed her smiling – and slightly sweaty!

She also made it clear she has been diversifying her workouts.

Tried interval training today to shake things up.

Naga captioned the image: “Tried interval training today to shake things up… Consider me shaken!”

She also indicated she would be enjoying a little bit of golf in the sunshine, too.

One fan commented, “The result is worth it, beautiful lady,” while another said, “Good for core strength and recovery Naga”.

A third wrote: “Looking fabulous Naga.”

Congrats on your achievement, Naga! Keep on keeping on.

