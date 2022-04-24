BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty has given fans a health update.

Earlier today (April 24), the host took to her social media channels to issue her journey back to “fitness”.

Fans of the breakfast telly star will know that Naga has recently been suffering from a number of injuries that she sustained while running.

Charlie Stayt is Naga’s presenting partner on the show (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty on injuries

Late last year, Naga opened up to TV presenter Gethin Jones about her ailments.

Naga confessed: “I love running! But I’ve got Achilles tendinitis and I’ve dislocated my knee.”

She added: “There’s a couple of injuries.”

Read more: Does Phillip Schofield have a new partner after split from wife Stephanie?

As a result, a smiling Gethin teased: “You’re falling apart, Naga!”

Now the star is slowing getting “back on the road to fitness”.

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty has given an update on her injuries (Credit: BBC)

Naga issues health update

Posting a picture of herself in a pink top, glistening from exertion, Naga issued her update.

She said: “It’s been a while since I’ve been able to run 5k non-stop. Injuries take time to recover from.”

Looking beautiful as always Naga. Hope your feeling better now?

The host then admitted: “Patience isn’t a virtue of mine.”

However, she added: “Feels good to get back on the road to fitness.”

Signing off, she told her followers: “Happy Sunday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naga (@tvnaga)

Naga’s followers rally round

Fans of the BBC Breakfast presenter sent her their love and best wishes as they rallied round.

One said: “Great to see you you back out running again, just go nice and steady.”

Read more: BBC Breakfast fans divided as Naga Munchetty is replaced

A second said: “Well done. Think you should have a well-deserved drink to ease the pain.”

Another said: “Looking beautiful as always Naga. Hope your feeling better now?”

“Happy Sunday Naga, glad you are feeling much better,” another commented.

“Smashed it, here’s fewer injuries from now on,” another wished.

“Well done Naga, recovery takes time and can’t be rushed. The road will wait but is always glad to see you return,” another concluded.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.