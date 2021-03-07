Myles Stephenson is set to become a dad for the first time.

Rak-Su and I’m A Celebrity star Myles, 29, said he’s “delighted” to be expecting his first child.

A spokesperson said: “Myles is delighted to share the happy news and is looking forward to becoming a parent and welcoming his first child.”

Myles "delighted" to be expecting his first child

It comes after a source claimed Myles was “getting his house ready for the new arrival”.

The insider added to The Sun: “He’s really family-orientated and feels ready to be a dad. Family means everything to him.”

Who is Myles Stephenson dating?

It is unknown who he is currently in a relationship with. The report states she is not a celebrity.

This comes just months after his father survived COVID-19.

Myles hailed his father, Terry, a hero after he battled the illness in hospital.

After 22 days, he was given the all clear.

Do you remember Myles on I'm A Celebrity?

What happened to Myles’ dad?

Taking to Instagram at the time, Myles wrote: “He refused an induced coma and ventilator which he didn’t tell us because he knew we would follow the doctors requests.

“Doctors also told step mum he had a near heart attack! Nevertheless he is coming home.”

In addition, he said: “Thank everybody that prayed and messaged me your concerns. Your daily check ups made it easier to get through the days!

“And a special thank you to ward 4 of Stoke Mandeville hospital and everyone who helped save his life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles Stephenson (@mylesraksu)

What happened to Myles?

Meanwhile, a year ago, Myles severely injured himself in a snowboarding accident.

The former X Factor winner was in ICU after suffering a ruptured spleen, internal bleeding, broken ribs and concussion.

The near-fatal accident occurred in Andorra, and left him in hospital for three weeks.

In addition, at the time, he thanked his doctor who he said saved his life.

He wrote on Instagram: “Long recovery ahead but thank god! And thank you to this man for saving my life. Super Mario became a friend of mine over through this ordeal! What a super human he is & everyone else that fixed me!

“Forever in your debt.”

Meanwhile, his mother flew out and was by his bedside. He went on to thank her unconditional support.

He penned: “Happy #internationalwomensday to my mother! She has been through hell these last few weeks but hasn’t shown one bit of weakness!

“You are the strongest woman I know and I couldn’t have got through this without you! An inspiration to all women #strongwomen.”

