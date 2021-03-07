Katie Price left Instagram fans stunned when she shared a photo of son Harvey looking slimmer.

The mum-of-five shared a snap of Harvey, 18, to her social media page on Saturday as he sported a top from his clothing range.

And fans praised Harvey for embracing a healthier lifestyle after noticing his weight loss.

What did Katie Price say on Instagram?

The star wrote: “My gorgeous Harvey @officialmrharveyprice wearing a top from his range.”

In the picture, Harvey looked noticably slimmer as he smiled in his top.

And fans agreed, as they shared comments praising the teen for his progress.

Fans praised Harvey’s weight loss on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans praise Harvey for his weight loss

One person said: “Harvey looks like he has lost weight. He looks great! Love the top.”

Another gushed: “He looks amazing. He’s lost so much weight.”

Harvey looks like he has lost weight. He looks great!

A third commented: “Harvey looks like he has lost a bit of weight, such a lovely young man.”

One added: “That’s lovely Harvey, you look great. That exercise and healthier eating is working. Well done for keeping it up.”

Last year, Katie revealed fears for Harvey as his weight had hit 29 stone.

Katie previously revealed fears for Harvey’s weight (Credit: FlynetPictures.co.uk / SplashNews.com)

Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome and a symptom is to constantly crave food.

He’s also partially blind and autistic.

Last December, Katie shared a video of Harvey tucking into his healthy meals as she admitted she was “so proud”.

Meanwhile, she also told OK! magazine she and boyfriend Carl Woods had set up gym equipment for Harvey in his garage.

Katie said: “We’ve got some gym stuff for him and put it all in Carl’s garage.

Harvey has been embracing a healthier lifestyle (Credit: BBC)

“We want to try anything to help him lose his weight. He’s lost 4kg this week, so at least he’s lost something.”

In addition, Carl told The Sun: “Kate and I have kitted my garage out with fitness equipment, and it’s all for Harvey.

“He likes to do things with me and Kate, if he sees us doing that, I think he’ll do that with us.”

