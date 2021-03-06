Piers Morgan is no stranger to receiving backlash over his comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

But now he’s been told to give the pregnant Duchess of Sussex a break by his GMB co-star Alex Beresford.

On Friday (March 5), Piers wrote on Twitter: “I think it’s maybe time to ban our Princes from marrying American women.”

Piers Morgan is in a Twitter spat with Alex Beresford over Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s happened between Piers Morgan and Alex?

The star included photos of Meghan and American socialite Wallis Simpson, who was the wife of the Duke of Windsor, the former British king Edward VIII.

However, Alex responded: “You ever stop and think maybe you should give this woman carrying a baby a break?”

Piers then fired back: “You mean like she’s giving a 94yr-old woman a break as her husband lies in hospital?” referring to the Queen and Prince Philip.

You mean like she’s giving a 94yr-old woman a break as her husband lies in hospital? https://t.co/KKZFSf0UqS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 5, 2021

Alex defends Meghan

Philip is currently in hospital after battling an infection and undergoing a heart procedure.

Meanwhile, Alex replied: “I reckon [Prince] Andrew has given her a harder time…but yeah let’s get back to Meghan…”

The spat didn’t end there and Piers hit back, calling Meghan and Harry’s upcoming Oprah interview “shameful”.

He wrote: “I’ve addressed Andrew multiple times this week, as you know.

“But Meghan’s chosen this weekend to trash her husband’s family on global TV, as Philip lies in hospital.”

Alex defended Meghan and hit back at Piers’ comments (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan say about Meghan?

In addition, he added: “You can support that all you wish, I think it’s shameful.”

Alex then replied: “So sorry your Andrew tweets must be buried under all the Meghan ones! And it’s Harry and Meghan…”

So sorry your Andrew tweets must be buried under all the Meghan ones! And it’s Harry and Meghan… https://t.co/nTceFBTHpB — Alex Beresford (@alexberesfordTV) March 5, 2021

When will the Oprah interview air?

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah will air in the United States on Sunday (March 7) and on ITV on Monday in the UK.

Sneak previews have already been released and fans are gearing up for explosive revelations.

In a clip on Friday, Meghan admitted feeling “liberated” that she can now make decisions on her own.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry will air on ITV, Monday, March 8, at 9pm.

