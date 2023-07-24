Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announce they’re engaged with beautiful video featuring baby daughter

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced they’re engaged as they shared a beautiful video to social media.

The couple, who met on Love Island, have been together since appearing on the ITV2 show back in 2019. They have since moved in together and have welcome a daughter called Bambi.

On Sunday night (July 23), the couple shared the news that they’re set to marry – much to the delight of fans.

Tommy and Molly-Mae have announced they’re engaged (Credit: ITV)

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury engaged

Taking to Instagram, Molly-Mae and Tommy shared a stunning black and white video. It showed an emotional Molly-Mae walking towards Tommy who was wearing a black suit and holding little Bambi.

They appeared to be standing on a cliff overlooking the sea. They were surrounded by flowers as Tommy got down on one knee and popped the question.

Molly-Mae and Tommy then kissed and hugged as little Bambi watched on. Molly-Mae wrote: “Forever. 23/07/23.”

The couple welcomed a daughter earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Fans couldn’t get enough of the news. One person gushed: “Congratulations!!! I’ve been waiting for this day and am so happy for you both!”

Another said: “It’s about time, absolutely beautiful congratulations.”

Someone else wrote: “My favourite Love Island couple of all time. Massive congratulations.”

Many celebs also shared their congratulation messages. Stacey Solomon commented: “Awww congratulations, so happy for you all.”

Gemma Collins added: “So happy for you. Congratulations.”

Tommy and Molly-Mae met on Love Island in 2019 (Credit: ITV2)

How did Molly-Mae and Tommy meet?

Molly-Mae and Tommy met on the fifth series of Love Island in 2019. Their relationship in the villa went from strength to stength and they finished as runners-up.

Following their stint in the villa, Molly-Mae and Tommy’s romance grew on the outside with the couple finding their ‘dream’ home in 2022. They announced the news that they were expecting their first child together in September 2022.

At the time, Molly-Mae said on Instagram: “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet,” which referenced a quote she had told Tommy during the Love Island final years before.

Meanwhile, in January, the couple announced that they had welcomed a little girl – named Bambi. They said on Instagram: “23/01/23.”

